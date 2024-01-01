Florida hosting UTSA transfer CB on official visit

One of the many transfer portal players Florida will host over the first weekend of 2024 is former UTSA cornerback Kam Alexander, according to Swamp247.

Alexander, who was named to the AAC all-conference team and as the defensive MVP of the Frisco Bowl, will be in town on Jan. 5. Florida’s new secondary coach, Will Harris, is looking to reload through the portal, and Alexander has already secured an offer.

Washington is also in on Alexander, so Florida will have to convince him that Gainesville presents a better opportunity than a College Football Playoff team does.

Alexander started his college career at Sam Houston, appearing in 32 games for the Bearkats before transferring to UTSA. In his lone year with the Roadrunners, he led the team with 15 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a defensive rating of 81.4 in 2023. He excelled in coverage, earning an 83.1 grade in that category. He’d be a welcomed addition to a Florida secondary that struggled to contain offense last season and forced just two interceptions all season.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire