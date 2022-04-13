Florida hosting this top-100 wide receiver for its Orange and Blue game

Many fans, media members and I were skeptical about whether Florida head coach Billy Napier’s decision to move the spring game to Thursday from Saturday would pay off. From a recruiting standpoint, his strategy has been a success. The Gators are set to host three five-stars and 16 four-stars. One of those four stars is top 100 wide receiver Tyler Williams, according to Gators Online.

He hails from nearby Lakeland, Florida, and most recently visited the Swamp on April 2. He mentioned after his visit two weeks ago that he wants to come back in the future and now has that date locked in.

Lakeland has always been a Gators-friendly area. They have several players who are from the area like Gervon Dexter, Keon Zipperer, Demarkcus Bowman and Fenley Graham. Williams plays for Lakeland High School where Zipperer, Bowman and Graham played and says he spends a lot of time with them when they come back home.

“I catch up with all of them for the most part,” Williams said. “I see them a lot when they come back home. They come work out with us and lift. I can call them if I need to talk about something or ask any questions. I get advice about my game and stuff like that. Even with the recruiting process, they give me pointers and stuff to look at.”

For Florida, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and Napier have led the charge for Williams.

He also holds some other offers from Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and USC.

