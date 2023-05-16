Florida hosting this in-state DB on June official visit

The Florida Gators are getting one of Tallahassee’s best on campus for an official visit over the weekend of June 9, according to 247Sports.

No, not the Florida State Seminoles… Florida State University School safety Ashton Hampton is one of many defensive backs still on Florida’s recruiting board. Hampton picked up an offer last time he was in town (March) and has now added the Gators to his bust June schedule.

He’ll stop by Clemson, Florida, Miami and Arkansas over the month, in that order. His last official visit is, of course, to Florida State and is scheduled for December 8-10. The early signing period begins just 10 days later.

The Seminoles lead the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 45.3 percent of the prediction, but Florida is creeping up on its in-state rival in second place with 20.8 percent.

Hampton is a consensus three-star recruit, ranked as high as No. 46 among safeties in the class of 2024 by ESPN. On3 lists him as an athlete, so he could end up playing a different defensive position or on offense at some point.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services, has Hampton at No. 1,121 nationally and No. 68 among athletes in the class of 2024. The 247Sports composite is a bit more bullish on him at No. 815 overall.

More Football Recruiting!

Florida football looking to flip 5-star Ohio State WR commit 4-star 2025 DL impressed with Florida football's coaches Tulane commit finalizes dates for first Florida visit 5-star DL gets personal treatment from Florida's Billy Napier 247Sports Composite's updated top 25 recruiting rankings for 2024 cycle

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire