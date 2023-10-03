Florida hosting in-state 2026 QB for homecoming game this weekend

It might seem way too early to be talking about the recruiting class of 2026, but the reality of college football is that the top quarterbacks in any given class typically figure out their college plans by the end of their junior year in high school.

Nine of the top-20-ranked quarterbacks in the class of 2025 are already committed, and two of the top nine sophomore signal callers in the country are locked up as well. That’s why Florida is hosting Jesuit (Tampa) quarterback Will Griffin on Saturday for the homecoming game against Vanderbilt, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Griffin is getting early looks from Florida’s Big 3, but the Gators and Seminoles appear to be out in front early. This visit should keep UF ahead of FSU. The atmosphere will be perfect. Florida is seeking revenge at home for a game it never should have lost in 2022 and it’s homecoming. The Swamp will be rocking.

The Gators hosted Griffin for the spring game back in the fall, but this will be a completely different experience.

Griffin is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals. Neither ESPN nor On3 has graded him yet, but the expectation is for Griffin to fight for a fifth star over his next three high school seasons. He’s already played 32 varsity contests — dating back to the seventh grade — and has 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games this year.

247Sports ranks him No. 60 overall in the class, No. 5 among quarterbacks and No. 8 among 2026s from the state of Florida.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire