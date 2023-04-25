Florida hosting recent Colorado decommit on official visit

Florida is getting a second chance at four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson following his commitment from the University of Colorado on Sunday.

Johnson pledged his services to the Buffaloes back in February, but he had the Gators as one of three finalists before making that decision. A Louisiana native, LSU is the early favorite to land him. A crystal ball projection from 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong has even been cast in favor of the Tigers.

Billy Napier and Co. aren’t backing down from the fight, though. The staff has plenty of ties to the state, and Johnson has already locked in an official visit with the Gators, according to Swamp247. He’ll be in town the weekend of June 9-11 after initially planning on getting to Gainesville for the first weekend of the month.

Johnson is looking at all his options after realizing that he made too quick of a decision.

“I definitely feel like I committed too soon and didn’t give other schools an opportunity to recruit me,” Johnson said to the Acadiana Advocate. “I’m open to every school. I want to give every school a chance to recruit me.”

The Lafayette Christian Academy product figures to fit somewhere into the defensive secondary of whichever program he ends up picking. Florida’s defensive backs coach, Corey Raymond, has one of the best reputations in the country.

Johnson showed flashes of brilliance as a junior in 2022 and has verified 4.5 speed, according to On3. He could be one of the most talented players in the country if he develops properly.

The 247Sports composite ranks Johnson at No. 236 overall and No. 19 among athletes, while the On3 industry ranking has him a bit higher at Nos. 219 and 21, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire