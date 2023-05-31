Florida hosting JUCO EDGE transfer on official visit

Billy Napier’s recruiting staff is preparing to host a ton of high school recruits on official visits over the month of June, but there are also a few junior college transfers looking to stop by the Swamp for an official visit.

East Los Angeles College transfer Quincy Ivory will be in Gainesville over the weekend of June 9, according to Swamp247. He played in 10 games for ELAC in 2022, totaling 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles before deciding to enter the transfer portal.

This will not be the first transfer of Ivory’s career, either. He signed with Missouri Valley State in 2020 as a quarterback but ended up transferring to ELAC after the 2021 season. Ivory still played some quarterback last year, but he is clearly more talented as an edge rusher.

Florida has yet to offer Ivory a scholarship, but they are one of the few Power Five teams showing public interest in him at this point. Ivory has been in the transfer portal since January.

Adding Ivory would give Florida some depth on the defensive line following the departures of players such as Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. It should be easier to gauge where this recruitment stands after the official visit, which is a positive sign in itself.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire