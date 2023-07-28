Florida hosting 5-star Ohio State WR commit to kick off fall camp

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is still committed to Ohio State, but the Florida Gators are continuing their push to flip the top recruit in the class of 2024.

Smith will be back in Gainesville to visit the Gators at the start of fall camp on Monday, according to Swamp247. He most recently visited the Swamp in late June for a 7-on-7 tournament. Getting Smith on campus during training camp should give him a closer look at what practices are like under Florida’s coaching staff.

Quarterback commit DJ Lagway will be in town to help recruit Smith. The two have already openly discussed a desire to play together.

A South Florida talent (Chaminade-Maddona Preparatory School in Broward County), Smith is still looking at Florida, Florida State and Miami despite being committed to OSU for over seven months. Flipping him will not be easy, but the Gators are getting opportunities to lay the groundwork.

Smith is a consensus five-star recruit, ranked No. 1 or No. 2 overall everywhere but ESPN. The On3 industry ranking has him at No. 1 overall as a result, so this would be a massive flip.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire