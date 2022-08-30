Florida hosting 4-star Penn State DL decommit on official visit in October

After his trip to the University of Florida over the summer, four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker set a return date of October 15 with intentions to use up one of his five official visits. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports confirmed those plans on Monday, nearly two months after the initial news broke.

A lot has happened in those two months, though. For starters, Parker committed to Penn State in late June and backed off that pledge in early August. Then there’s the fact that Florida has added 16 four-star commits to the class since Parker last visited, including five defensive linemen and an edge rusher.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine still favors the Nittany Lions at this point, but the Gators are a close second with no real competitors in third place. Wiltfong added that Parker plans to visit Clemson on October 22 and Tennessee during the first weekend of December for official visits. He also intends to stop by Clemson on September 10 and Texas A&M on October 29 for the Ole Miss game, but those will be unofficial visits.

The 247Sports composite ranks Parker at No. 100 overall and No. 12 among defensive linemen in the country, but the site’s individual rankings are far more bullish on him. He’s No. 49 overall on the Top247 and No. 4 at his position.

