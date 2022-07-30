Florida hosted this top-100 DB during a busy recruiting weekend

The Florida Gators are in the middle of their busiest recruiting weekend of the summer right now as Friday Night Lights and the team cookout take place. The visitors’ list heading into the weekend was long and filled with blue-chip talent, but there were a few names that showed up unexpectedly.

One of those names is four-star defensive back Dijon Johnson out of Wharton High (Tampa, Florida). Johnson, or “Mustard” as he’s affectionately called, committed to Ohio State in April, but he’s clearly still taking a look at other programs. The expectation was for him to pop up at the Miami recruiting cookout on Saturday, but Johnson told 247Sports that he was staying in town for Florida’s cookout instead.

This is the second trip Johnson has made to UF within the week. He and his dad were on campus to meet with cornerback coach Corey Raymond. He could be seen spending most of his time with Raymond or co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney. The dead period ended on Monday and starts back up in August.

There’s no guarantee that Johnson backs off his pledge to OSU, but things look shaky at best right now with that commitment and Florida is primed to swoop in if he does change his mind. It also seems like this is one of the recruits Florida will have a leg up on against Miami, but that could (and has) changed in a heartbeat with other players this cycle.

The Gators already have a trio of in-state four-star defensive backs in the class, Osceola cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson (Kissimmee), West Orange (Winter Garden) safety Jordan Castell and Bartram Trail (Jacksonville)cornerback Sharif Denson.

Johnson would be the highest ranked of the bunch at No. 93 overall on the 247Sports composite. He’s also ranked No. 10 among cornerbacks in the class of 2023.

