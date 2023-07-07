Florida to host top-ranked safety from class of 2025

When it comes to five-star recruits, schools have to start early.

That’s exactly what Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are doing with Zephyrhills safety DJ Pickett, who has already been on campus twice this summer. Pickett will return for a third unofficial visit to the Swamp at the end of July, according to 247Sports. The Gators are mostly hosting 2024s at the annual Grill in the ‘Ville cookout on July 29, but Pickett is one of the rare 2025s that got an invite.

Getting ahead isn’t easy when the competition is Alabama, Georgia and Michigan, but having an elite defensive backs coach seems to have given Florida an edge.

“I can talk to him about anything and I feel comfortable being around him,” Pickett said of Raymond. “With my versatility, I could play safety and corner. It’s like, I don’t have to talk to a different coach here, and he could move me around in the defense…

“… He told me he prepares his guys to play in the NFL and that is how their defense is. My goal is to get to the NFL.”

With Pickett confident that Raymond can get him to the NFL and another visit already scheduled, Florida seems like the team to beat right now. A lot can change in a little amount of time, though, and Pickett has 17 more months until his early signing period takes place.

Pickett is ranked No. 8 overall and the No. 1 safety in the class on the 247Sports composite. He is also the No. 2 recruit out of the state of Florida.

