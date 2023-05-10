Florida to host 4-star WR on June official visit

Tampa Catholic receiver TJ Moore is high on the list of Florida’s 2024 recruiting targets, and the Gators plan on hosting him for an official visit in June, according to Swamp247.

“I have Clemson on June 2 that weekend so that one is set,” Moore said. “I am going to Florida the weekend after for an official visit (June 9). Those are the only two I have set right now.”

Moore is also looking at Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC, but he doesn’t have any dates in mind for an official visit just yet.

Head coach Billy Napier and receivers coach Billy Gonzalez have been the two most important coaches throughout Florida’s recruitment of Moore. Gonzalez is in contact with him daily and is big on talking about life beyond football.

“(Gonzalez) takes relationships really seriously,” he said. “… He makes sure he tells me how much he wants to coach me every day when we talk, but it’s more than that. He also makes sure we have a bond and that he knows me and I know him.”

Florida is the overwhelming favorite to land Moore right now, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. The Gators hold odds of 79.9% to land him at publishing time, and Clemson is the next closest program at 4.9%. Still, anything can change in an instant in the recruiting game.

Moore is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked as high as No. 126 overall in the nation by 247Sports. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, puts Moore at No. 147 overall, No. 26 among receivers in the class of 2024 and No. 25 in the Sunshine State.

