Florida to host 4-star in-state EDGE for SEC opener

Jayvan Boggs isn’t the only Cocoa High recruit visiting the University of Florida on Sept. 16 when the Tennessee Volunteers come to town.

According to Corey Bender of Gators Online, edge rusher Javion Hilson is set to join his teammate on the upcoming trip, which will be his first-ever time in the Swamp. The Gators only offered him on July 30, and August is the start of school and the high school season.

He’ll get a chance to ask questions and meet coaches once he’s in Gainesville, and it’s a step he’s looking forward to taking.

“I would like to know how the classes are, their coaching staff, and how the campus is,” Hilson said to Bender. “I will love to get up there soon too so I can get a feeling for it.”

Hilson is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by On3 at No. 24 overall in the class of 2025. His industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, is No. 47 overall and No. 5 among edge rushers in the class. He’s also the seventh-best player in the state of Florida.

Right now, UCF sits at the top of the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 27.4% odds to land Hilson. Ohio State (24.0%) and Pittsburgh (20.6%) are the other major players, but Florida (1.6%) should join the race once Hilson sees the Swamp in person.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire