Florida to host 2024 4-star QB for season opener against Utah

September 1 marks the first day college coaches can officially contact recruits from the class of 2024, and one of the top names on Florida’s list is Gulliver Prep quarterback Davi Belfort.

The Gators reached out to Belfort immediately, and he returned the love with more than just a tweet (below). The high school junior will be in Gainesville on Saturday for Florida’s season opener against Utah, according to Swamp247.

Belfort has already been to UF twice this year, but experiencing the Swamp on game day will give him a real taste of what playing his college years at Florida would be like. He’ll be back for the LSU game in October as well.

Although he hasn’t officially named a list of top schools, it’s clear that Florida is in good standing with Belfort. Head coach Billy Napier seems to have taken a personal interest in his recruitment, and On3’s recruiting prediction matchine currently favors the Gators to earn his commitment.

Belfort reclassified from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024 over the summer, bumping his recruiting process by a whole year. He also transferred twice from Cardinal Newman to Dillard and then to Gulliver Prep. He’s on a mission to make a name for himself, and it’s worked well so far.

The 247Sports composite has Belfort ranked No. 266 overall and No. 20 among quarterbacks. Rivals’ four-star designation and 142nd overall placement are the reason for that, though. Belfort is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ individual rankings, and fails to rank nationally at No. 36 among quarterbacks.

Story continues

Related

Legendary Gators WR to be Mr. Two Bits for season opener against Utah Florida hosting 4-star Penn State DL decommit on official visit in October Report: Class of 2024's top-ranked EDGE set to visit Florida for Utah game Chalk up another 5-star visitor for Florida's season opener Another blue-chip recruit schedules visit for Florida's season opener

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Cornerbacks

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Linebackers

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Outside Linebackers

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire