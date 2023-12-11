Florida hoops still voteless in Week 6 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

A two-win week for Florida men’s basketball had little effect on the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

Once again, Florida was left off the list of teams that secured a vote, failing to earn a single point in the poll. Beating Merrimack by 20 was expected, but Florida looked sloppy in the first half of that win, negating any goodwill earned with the voters.

Beating Richmond on a neutral court is good for Florida’s second Quadrant 2 win of the year, but that did not do the trick either.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Tennessee moved up three spots to round out the top 10 and Kentucky checks in at No. 15 overall this week. Oklahoma is No. 12 and Texas is No. 22, but they don’t join the conference until next year.

Texas A&M dropped out of the top 25 and is unofficially ranked No. 27 with 56 poll points. Auburn is just behind TAMU with 32 points, and Alabama is also in the hunt with 30. Beating any of those programs during SEC play should get Florida into the top 25.

This week, the Gators face Michigan (neutral court) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and Gambling State on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Arizona 8-0 796 (28) – 2 Kansas 9-1 739 (1) +1 3 Houston 10-0 734 (3) -1 4 Purdue 9-1 712 – 5 UConn 9-1 675 – 6 Baylor 9-0 642 – 7 Marquette 8-0 614 – 8 Creighton 8-1 529 +3 9 North Carolina 7-2 486 +1 10 Tennessee 6-3 462 +3 11 Clemson 9-0 426 +9 12 Oklahoma 9-0 422 +10 13 Gonzaga 7-2 418 -5 14 Florida Atlantic 7-2 359 -5 15 Kentucky 7-2 317 +2 16 Illinois 7-2 288 +2 17 BYU 8-1 261 -4 18 Colorado State 9-1 238 -6 19 Duke 6-3 194 +2 20 James Madison 9-0 181 +4 21 Virginia 8-1 160 +2 22 Texas 7-2 148 -6 23 Wisconsin 7-3 92 +3 24 Miami (FL) 7-2 82 -9 25 Ole Miss 9-0 79 +8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas A&M; No. 25 Ohio State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 68; Texas A&M 56; Auburn 32; Colorado 31; Alabama 30; Memphis 26; TCU 21; Iowa State 21; Ohio State 18; San Diego State 10; USC 8; Princeton 8; New Mexico 5; Grand Canyon 5; Utah 3; Cincinnati 2; Indiana 1; Drake 1;

