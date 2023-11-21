Florida hoops still outside AP top 25 despite big win over FSU

The Florida Gators were left off the Week 3 update to the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll on Monday despite a 2-0 week, including a dominant win over in-state rival Florida State.

The season is still young, though, and there is plenty of time for Todd Golden and Co. to earn a number beside the Florida name. More importantly, this looks like Florida’s best shot to make the NCAA Tournament in years. There’s finally some depth on the roster, and the group is only a handful of games into playing with one another.

At the top of the rankings are the same nine teams that held down Nos. 1 to 9 a week ago: Kansas, Purdue, Arizona, Marquette, UConn, Houston, Tennessee, Creighton and Duke, in that order. Miami moved up two spots into the top 10.

Texas A&M is the next SEC team on the list at No. 12. The Gators don’t have to worry about the Aggies until February, but it’s always good to keep tabs on the conference.

Kentucky and Alabama occupy the Nos. 16 and 17 spots, respectively, and Arkansas fell six spots to No. 20. Rounding out the top 25 is Mississippi State, so the SEC is once again looking strong.

Florida’s one loss this year came against No. 24 Virginia, so it’s at least a quality loss.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 3 AP Top 25 College Men’s Basketball Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Kansas 3-0 1,533 (53) — 2 Purdue 3-0 1,464 (5) — 3 Arizona 5-0 1,387 (3) — 4 Marquette 3-0 1,338 — 5 UConn 4-0 1,320 (1) — 6 Houston 6-0 1,209 — 7 Tennessee 3-0 1,152 — 8 Creighton 4-0 1,139 — 9 Duke 3-1 1,103 — 10 Miami (FL) 5-0 931 +2 11 Gonzaga 2-0 917 — 12 Texas A&M 4-0 879 +1 13 Baylor 4-0 791 +2 14 North Carolina 3-0 669 +6 15 Texas 4-0 659 +4 16 Kentucky 3-1 625 +1 17 Alabama 4-0 529 +5 18 Colorado 3-0 241 +7 19 Florida Atlantic 2-1 233 -9 20 Arkansas 3-1 229 -6 21 Michigan State 3-2 224 -3 22 James Madison 4-0 220 +2 23 USC 3-0 171 -7 24 Virginia 4-0 164 — 25 Mississippi State 5-0 163 —

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Memphis 159, BYU 138, Illinois 138, San Diego St. 77, TCU 76, UCLA 75, Iowa St. 67, Villanova 45, Auburn 28, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 10, Princeton 10, Michigan 10, Liberty 7, South Carolina 3, Chattanooga 2, Nevada 1, Drake 1, Colorado St. 1.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire