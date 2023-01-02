Florida hoops starts off 2023 with no support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Florida’s narrow 61-58 loss to Auburn on Wednesday didn’t help the Gators in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update as the team finished without any votes once again.
Meanwhile, the Tigers jumped up three spots to No. 20 following the win, making them one of six SEC teams ranked in the post-Week 9 update. Alabama holds the top spot in the conference and the No. 7 overall spot with Tennessee hot on its heels at No. 9 in the rankings.
Arkansas is next up at No. 13 after falling six spots thanks to a loss to LSU on Wednesday. Speaking of the Tigers from Baton Rouge, LSU is just outside of the top 25 with 35 points to its name. That’s good news for Florida as the Gators take on the Tigers in just over a week after facing Texas A&M and Georgia this week.
Missouri had the biggest jump of any top-25 team this week, moving up 10 spots on the poll after beating Illinois and Kentucky to close out the year. The Wildcats are still clinging to a share of the No. 25 spot on the poll despite falling eight places after the loss.
Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Trend
1
Purdue
13-0
798 (30)
–
2
Houston
14-1
740 (2)
+1
3
Kansas
12-1
720
+1
4
Arizona
13-1
693
+1
5
Connecticut
14-1
659
-3
6
12-1
652
–
7
11-2
560
+2
8
UCLA
13-2
559
–
9
11-2
556
+1
10
Gonzaga
12-3
510
+1
11
Virginia
10-2
494
+1
12
Miami (FL)
13-1
380
+4
13
11-2
377
-6
14
Duke
11-3
370
–
15
10-2
326
–
16
Baylor
10-3
290
-3
17
Texas Christian
12-1
273
+2
18
Xavier
12-3
246
+7
19
Indiana
10-3
226
-1
20
11-2
131
+3
21
Missouri
12-1
130
+10
22
New Mexico
14-0
118
+7
23
10-2
112
+2
24
Illinois
10-2
65
-2
25
Kentucky
10-3
62
-8
25
Iowa State
10-2
62
+7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Mississippi State; No. 21 Maryland; No. 24 West Virginia.
Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi State 47; Kansas State 38; Louisiana State 35; Providence 30; West Virginia 28; Charleston 24; San Diego St. 17; Michigan St. 14; Marquette 14; Saint Mary’s 12; Penn St. 11; Maryland 9; Virginia Tech 6; Florida Atlantic 3; UAB 2; Texas Tech 1.
Related
Gators name first Danny Wuerffel Man of the Year
Gators make top 5 for this elite in-state defensive back
SEC Basketball standings as calendar turns to January
Georgia, TCU an unlikely pair for what should be intriguing title game
Can CFP get better than this? Oh yes. Here's why.
List
Dooley's Dozen: Best and worst coaching transitions in Florida football history
List
Looking back at the top moments of 2022 for Florida
List
Pat Dooley recaps Florida's near upset of Auburn to open SEC schedule
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!