Florida hoops snubbed in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after beating No. 2 Tennessee

David Rosenberg
Beating the second-ranked team in the country was not enough for Florida basketball to pick up a vote in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week.

The Gators beat the then-ranked No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday but fell to unranked Kentucky on Saturday, losing whatever favor they’d won in the minds of the voters earlier in the week. In the end, the Vols fell three spots to No. 5 despite beating No. 23 Auburn, and Kentucky finished with 11 points in the poll, which is good for an unofficial No. 35 ranking.

For Florida, the win over Tennessee was a sign that the current squad could indeed play up to their full potential, but falling to Kentucky proved that a new standard hadn’t been set for the squad in the victory. The Gators are still a work in progress, and the coaches that vote in this poll know it.

As far as the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Alabama moved up to No. 3 overall, overtaking Tennessee as the SEC favorite to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn fell outside of the top 25 after falling to UT and but received the 29th-most points in the poll and could easily get ranked by the next update. Texas A&M earned the same 11 points that Kentucky did, and Missouri round out the list of teams on the bubble with four votes.

Florida has victories over Tennessee and Missouri and lost to Texas A&M twice and Auburn by a combined eight points.

Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

22-2

780 (15)

2

Houston

22-2

765 (13)

+1

3

Alabama

20-3

728

+2

4

Arizona

21-3

670

+3

5

Tennessee

19-4

647

-3

6

Texas

19-4

645

+3

7

UCLA

19-4

594

+2

8

Kansas

18-5

518

9

Virginia

17-4

505

-5

10

Marquette

19-5

477

+2

11

Kansas State

18-5

459

-5

12

Baylor

17-6

453

-1

13

Iowa State

16-6

451

14

Saint Mary’s

21-4

419

+4

15

Xavier

19-5

396

16

Gonzaga

19-5

286

-2

17

Providence

17-6

248

18

Indiana

16-7

207

+4

19

TCU

17-6

206

-3

20

Miami

18-5

192

+1

21

UConn

18-6

125

+2

22

NC State

19-5

83

+7

23

San Diego St.

18-5

68

+3

24

Duke

17-6

67

+4

24

Clemson

18-6

67

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois.

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1.

