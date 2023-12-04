Florida hoops loses support in Week 5 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida fell to Wake Forest on Wednesday, losing what little support the Gators had mustered up over four weeks in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

After finishing last week with just one vote in the poll, Florida has vanished from the Coaches Poll, despite suffering two of its three losses to teams ranked inside the top 25. Baylor is up to No. 6 in the latest update, and Virginia jumped back up to No. 23 with a win over Texas A&M.

Perhaps even more perplexing is the decision of some voters to include Florida State on their polls. The Seminoles went 0-2 over the past week, falling to Georgia and No. 10 North Carolina. The Gators blew them out by 21 at home… Go figure.

Looking at the SEC, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 17 Kentucky are the two dominant forces. The Aggies slipped to No. 19 with the loss to Virginia mentioned above, and Alabama got knocked out of the top 25 by now No. 20 Clemson.

The Crimson Tide check in at an unofficial No. 27 with 55 votes, Auburn is No. 35 with 21 votes and Mississippi State is No. 44 with two votes.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Arizona 7-0 792 (26) +1 2 Houston 8-0 742 (5) +3 3 Kansas 7-1 738 (1) +3 4 Purdue 7-1 706 -3 5 UConn 7-1 668 -1 6 Baylor 8-0 630 +3 7 Marquette 6-2 583 -4 8 Gonzaga 6-1 579 +2 9 Florida Atlantic 7-1 477 +8 10 North Carolina 7-1 476 +6 11 Creighton 7-1 475 +3 12 Colorado State 8-0 376 +9 13 BYU 7-0 352 +6 13 Tennessee 4-3 352 -2 15 Miami (FL) 6-1 263 -7 16 Texas 6-1 252 +2 17 Kentucky 6-1 229 -5 18 Illinois 6-1 207 +6 19 Texas A&M 6-2 194 -6 20 Clemson 7-0 180 +14 21 Duke 5-3 175 -14 22 Oklahoma 7-0 136 +9 23 Virginia 7-1 134 +4 24 James Madison 8-0 132 -1 25 Ohio State 7-1 101 +8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Villanova; No. 20 Alabama; No. 22 Mississippi State; No. 25 Michigan State;

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 66; Alabama 55; TCU 53; Michigan State 42; Princeton 38; San Diego State 34; Northwestern 24; Ole Miss 23; Iowa State 23; Auburn 21; UCLA 17; Nevada 13; Memphis 9; Florida State 8; Cincinnati 8; Villanova 5; Utah 5; USC 5; Mississippi State 2;

