Florida will honor Tim Tebow during Florida State game

The Florida football program welcomes back former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow on Saturday night, with plans to honor the former UF quarterback during the rivalry showdown with the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida head coach Billy Napier is elated to welcome back the Florida football legend.

“We’re having Tim Tebow back to recognize him for his College Football Hall of Fame,” Napier said. “Certainly one of the best Gators to have ever done it and awesome to have Tim back this weekend.”

Tebow was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year in January, and the final home game against Florida State is the best place to do it. The former quarterback holds a 4-0 record against the Noles and made lifetime memories during the matchups, including nine total touchdowns, 688 passing yards and 262 rushing yards.

Tebow is already a member of the Florida Ring Honor, earning his induction in 2018.

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles are slated to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and the game will broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire