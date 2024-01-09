Florida hire Texas A&M associate athletic director in new front office role

The Florida football program is rebuilding from the ground up, and the team made another hire last Friday, but this time in the front offices.

According to Swamp247, the team is looking to thread together a string of front-office hires and started with bringing in former Texas A&M Aggies associate athletic director Mark Robinson for an unspecified role. His primary focus was managing the TAMU football program in College Station.

Robinson spent six years with Texas A&M and held the same associate role for the Florida State Seminoles from 2013-17. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native started his football office career in 2003, acting as the assistant director of football operations for the Aggies.

Although his official role has yet to be revealed, it is expected to be similar to his previous stints with the other programs on his long resume.

The Gators are still gearing up for spring practices, but are rebuilding the team slowly and steadily with coaching hires and welcoming athletes from the transfer portal.

