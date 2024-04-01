Florida high school football's growing problem: 'Coaching in Georgia is astronomically better'

If it weren’t for a family situation, Chuck Kenyon would have stayed in Georgia.

Kenyon was happy as an assistant high school football coach in the Peach State. After all, he was making more money as a teacher and assistant in Georgia than he did as a successful head coach in Florida.

“The cost of living is less, and you get paid more. It’s a win-win,” said Kenyon, who is heading into his third season as head coach at Royal Palm Beach. “Coaching in Georgia is astronomically better. I only came back because of family. It wasn’t the job or status or anything like that. It was strictly for family. If it wasn’t for that situation, I would probably still be in Georgia.”

Kenyon is one of the few coaches who have returned.

Several others, recognizing things literally are greener in other parts of the country, have left Florida for higher-paying jobs — primarily in states where coach pay is not collectively bargained by a teacher's union.

In the past 13 months, state champion football coaches Eric Lodge (Sanford-Seminole) and Travis Roland (Mainland) have left for jobs in South Carolina and Georgia, respectively. Longtime Navarre coach Jay Wells, who led the Raiders to two Final Fours and 10 playoff appearances in 12 years, left to become a head coach in Georgia last month.

Aaron Sheppard led Ocoee’s football team to its first final four appearance and took eventual state champion Columbus to the brink of a major upset in the 2022 state semifinals, then got "more than double" to become an assistant coach in Georgia. Now the defensive coordinator at Mceachern High School in Powder Springs, Sheppard said the benefits of coaching in Georgia go far beyond the pay.

"The stress level is completely different," Sheppard said. "I actually spend time here coaching football and not putting out all sorts of fires. Even if the money was the same, the infrastructure is better. It's the way they take care of athletes and coaches and the way they are. It's not just the money. Honestly speaking, it's just the part of coming to work and being a football coach. The way the schedule is set, I get a chance to actually work on football. The commitment to football is larger. I don’t have to fund raise, I don’t have to stand in front of Publix and beg. I can coach football and just build relationships with my kids. There's a lot of things you worry about in Florida that won't help you win a game, but they will make you lose games if you don't get it done."

Efforts to improve coach pay in Florida

The Florida Coaches Coalition is working with state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, on a bill that could see high school coaches paid $15 per hour for a minimum number of hours.

The proposed bill would raise supplements for coaches in all sports, but football coaches would be in line for a major raise. Under the plan, head coaches would receive $22,500 annually while assistants would be in line for $11,500 a year.

While many coaches are in favor of the plan, which would amount to a massive pay raise of more than 1,000% in some cases, there is skepticism about its viability.

"I'm all for it," said Shelton Crews, executive director of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association. "We're losing coaches every day to the state of Georgia because they pay better. We’re losing them to South Carolina. One just left and went to Texas. We’re losing them to other states because of supplemented pay.

"On the other side of it, me being a director that has to meet budgets and things like that, I've always been told, 'The pie is only so big,' and it's got to come from somewhere. Where’s it going to come from? I'm for it big time but that’s the part I don't know if it can happen."

Kenyon said it may take something more drastic than working with the state legislature to truly prompt changes for coaches.

“The only thing that will change something (in Florida) in my humble opinion it gets to a point where a majority of the coaches say, ‘We’re done until it gets fixed,’” Kenyon said. “But there’s so many coaches who are able to take a chance on being a head coach (in Florida). That’s the reason why some schools are able to let a good quality coach go — it’s because they can fill the spot. It might be a downgrade, but they fill the spot.”

How much do Florida high school coaches get paid?

Supplements differ from county to county and sport to sport. Head football coaches tend to have the highest supplement in the athletic department (not including the athletic director), while bowling tends to be at the bottom of the pay scale.

During Kenyon’s first run as a head coach, at Martin County from 2006-16, he says he received a supplement between $4,300 to $4,700. It’s the same supplement he received in his first year as an assistant at Veterans High School in Georgia.

Success — Kenyon is Martin County's all-time winningest coach and guided the program to four regional semifinal appearances in his final six seasons — didn’t have any bearing on what made. That’s the way is throughout the state: A state championship coach and a winless coach in the same county receive the same supplement.

Of the schools with a base supplement listed for the 2022-23 school year (some football coaches are paid as athletic directors with a minimum base salary), Escambia County was at the top of the pay scale for head coaches ($7,382) while Broward County was at the bottom ($3,038).

Assistant football coaches in Okaloosa County received $5,374, which was the highest in the state; Monroe County assistant football coaches were at the low end with $1,550 a season.

How are Florida coaching supplements determined?

According to Florida Statute 447.309, high school coaching supplements are collectively bargained by the teachers union in each county.

“After an employee organization has been certified pursuant to the provisions of this part, the bargaining agent for the organization and the chief executive officer of the appropriate public employer or employers, jointly, shall bargain collectively in the determination of the wages, hours, and terms and conditions of employment of the public employees within the bargaining unit,” the statute reads.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said coaches aren't the only ones who are underpaid.

Florida Education Association president FEA President Andrew Spar.

"At the Florida Education Association, we recognize that every member of our public school system is underpaid," Spar said in a statement to the USA Today Network. "Many students find motivation in their learning through music, art and extracurriculars like sports — these are critical parts of a child’s overall education. There is a solution to underpaid coaches and public school professionals — elected officials in Tallahassee can allocate at least $2.5 billion a year for the next seven years and move Florida from the basement in funding and salaries to a leader nationwide. Our students, communities, teachers, staff and coaches lose when some of Florida’s elected officials choose inaction over their communities. Let’s fix the mass teacher, educational staff and coach shortage by investing in our kids.”

Kenyon and Sheppard both said they never had a conversation with anyone in their respective unions about coach pay in Florida.

Kenyon added that teacher's unions don't offer protections to coaches as schools can choose to make a coaching change for any reason. He specifically cited Robert Nichols, who improved his win total each of his three seasons at Lake Worth but was let go following the 2023 campaign. Lake Worth's four wins in 2023 were tied for the most the program has had since 2014.

Sheppard said Florida schools are underfunded, so the union has to focus on more than just coach pay.

"The union’s job is to worry about the school," he said. "They feel like the English teacher doesn’t get paid enough. The reading teacher doesn't get paid enough. They’re not going to make it about the coach. They’re worried about the entire staff. They’re not going to talk to (a coach) about making more money, they’re still trying to get money for the English teacher and the math teacher."

Why are other states able to pay more?

Simply stated, their supplements are not collectively bargained, meaning it's up to each school district and superintendent to determine what they’re willing to pay. Public employees in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Arizona are not allowed to collectively bargain their contracts.

According to a 2021 Fort Worth Star-Telegram report, high school football coaches in Texas’ two largest classifications — 5A and 6A — averaged close to $100,000 annually. More than 40 of those coaches topped $120,000 and 11 made at least $130,000 a year.

According to a 2018 First Coast News report, 36 high school football coaches in Georgia were making more than $100,000. “There is no price you can put on winning,” Glynn County (Georgia) Athletic Director Steve Waters was quoted as saying in the report.

When Kenyon was an assistant coach at Veterans High School in Georgia, he said the head coach made approximately $111,000 a year just to coach football.

“It is very much geared toward success on the field,” Kenyon said. “And that’s at Veterans. That’s not at Warner Robins or Houston County or Perry, which just won a state championship last year. That’s at Veterans, which is the doormat of Houston County. … They cater to the football coach because they understand the scenario.”

