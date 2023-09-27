Florida high school football Week 6 preview: Apopka-Seminole, Mandarin-Lake Mary headline

It’s only Week 6, but we’re about to get an early postseason preview in a deep and highly competitive Region 1-4M.

Seminole (4-1, No. 2 Class 4M) hosts rival Apopka (3-1, No. 8) in a District 2-4M game, and Mandarin (4-1, No. 6) makes the trip to Lake Mary to take on the Rams (4-0, No. 5).

Friday’s game could provide a sneak peek of the playoffs — especially with these four teams.

Apopka has played in back-to-back state championship games, beating Lake Mary in the regional title game. Mandarin was the No. 8 seed last season but gave top-seeded Seminole all it could handle in the regional quarterfinals. Lake Mary beat Seminole a week later.

This season, Seminole comes into its game against Apopka with a fully healthy defense that limited Vero Beach to minus-5 passing yards in the second half last week. The previous two Apopka-Seminole games have been thrillers, both one-score games decided on the final play.

Mandarin is coming off its first loss of the season on a last-minute touchdown by Creekside. Lake Mary has won every game by at least 16 points and is averaging 49+ points per game.

All four teams feature future college talent, including Mandarin five-star junior wide receiver Jamie French, Lake Mary four-star sophomore quarterback Noah Grubbs, Seminole four-star junior offensive lineman Max Buchanan and Apopka sophomore edge rusher Kingston Shaw.

Apopka at Seminole and Mandarin at Lake Mary aren’t the only Week 6 games that could be regional playoff previews. Here are some of the other top games to watch.

Carrollwood Day (3-0, No. 4 Class 1M) at Clearwater Central Catholic (5-0, No. 2 Class 1M)

This District 3-1M showdown is one of the most anticipated regular-season matchups in the class. Clearwater Central Catholic won both games against Carrollwood Day in 2022, including a 21-11 win in the regional championship game.

Cardinal Gibbons (3-1, No. 6 Class 2M) at American Heritage-Plantation (2-1, No. 4 Class 2M)

The winner of the District 12-2M opener will be in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage throughout the regional playoffs. American Heritage beat Gibbons twice last season, with both games decided by 11 points or more.

Riverview Sarasota (3-1, ARV Class 4S) at Venice (2-2, No. 4 Class 4S)

Another district game also is a rematch of last year’s regional title game. Venice won both meetings in 2022: 31-21 in the District 14-4S game and 35-15 in the Region 4-4S final.

Raines (3-1, No. 8 Class 2M) at Riverside (4-1, No. 9 Class 2M)

These two teams met in the regional semifinals a year ago, with Raines beating Riverside 18-0 in the playoffs. Riverside wrapped up the District 3-2M championship and a playoff spot with its 32-20 win over Ed White last week.

Walton (4-0, No. 9 Class 2S) at West Florida (2-2, ARV Class 2S)

Walton and West Florida didn’t meet in the Region 1-2S playoffs last season, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they met this season. West Florida won last year’s regular season game 50-29.

Key games in Week 6

Treasure Coast at Cocoa

Treasure Coast is 4-1 and No. 3 in Class 4S; Cocoa is 3-1 and No. 1 in Class 2S.

Chaminade-Madonna at Coconut Creek

Chaminade is 5-0 and No. 1 in Class 1M; Coconut Creek is 4-1 and No. 5 in Class 3M.

Lincoln at Colquitt County (Georgia)

Lincoln is 4-0 and No. 4 in Class 3S; Colquitt County is 5-0 and ranked No. 13 in the nation by MaxPreps.

Florida High at Trinity Catholic

Florida High is 3-1 and No. 4 in Class 2S; Trinity Catholic is 1-3 and No. 2 in Class 1S.

First Baptist Academy at Golden Gate

First Baptist is 2-2 and No. 3 in Class 1S; Golden Gate is 4-1 and No. 8 in Class 3S.

Miami Northwestern at Cardinal Newman

Northwestern is 1-4 and is receiving votes in Class 2M; Cardinal Newman is 4-0 and No. 3 in Class 1M.

Rockledge at Trinity Christian

Rockledge is 3-2 and is receiving votes in Class 3S; Trinity Christian is 3-2 and is receiving votes in Class 1S.

Individual matchups featuring top recruits

Mandarin’s secondary (CB Jon Mitchell, CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, S Hylton Stubbs) vs. Lake Mary 2026 QB Noah Grubbs

Mitchell and Belgrave-Shorter are committed to Penn State, Stubbs’ offers include Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee; Grubbs’ offers include Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Miami Northwestern 2026 WR Calvin Russell III vs. Cardinal Newman 2025 S Max Redmon

Russell’s offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami and Penn State; Redmon’s offers include Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota and Pitt.

Rockledge 2024 S Jaylen Heyward vs. Trinity Christian 2024 QB Colin Hurley

Heyward is committed to UCF; Hurley is committed to LSU.

Miramar 2024 EDGE Shamar Meikle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 RB Jordan Lyle

Meikle is committed to Indiana; Lyle is committed to Ohio State.

Cardinal Gibbons 2024 TE Colton Heinrich vs. American Heritage 2024 S Xavier Lucas

Heinrich is committed to Georgia; Lucas is committed to Wisconsin.

Naples 2024 S Kensley Faustin vs. Barron Collier 2025 QB Niko Boyce

Faustin is committed to Auburn; Boyce has offers from Oregon and UConn.

West Orange 2024 WR Jordyn Bridgewater vs. Ocoee 2025 ATH Joshua Guerrier

Bridgewater is committed to UCF; Guerrier’s offers include Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville and Tennessee.

Calvary Christian 2025 RB Sean Cuono vs. Berkeley Prep 2024 DL Nikhil Jefferson

Cuono’s offers include Auburn, USF, Vanderbilt and Virginia; Jefferson’s offers include Louisville, Rutgers, USF and West Virginia.

Wekiva 2024 DL Sincere Edwards vs. Edgewater 2026 QB Michael Clayton

Edwards is committed to Pitt; Clayton has an offer from Pitt.

Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo vs. Fleming Island 2025 CB Kaylib Singleton

Trujillo is committed to UCF; Singleton’s offers include Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Lakeland 2024 ATH Carlos Mitchell vs. Lake Gibson 2026 QB Joel Morris

Mitchell’s offers include Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina and USF; Morris has offers from Ole Miss and UAB.

Wharton 2024 EDGE Booker Pickett Jr. vs. Armwood 2025 RB Girard Pringle Jr.

Pickett’s offers include Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and South Carolina; Pringe’s offers include Iowa, Louisville, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

Carrollwood Day 2024 WR Izaiah Williams vs. Clearwater Central Catholic 2024 DB Andy Jaffe

Williams is committed to Florida; Jaffe is committed to Ole Miss.

Lincoln 2024 LB Sam Robinson at Colquitt County (Georgia) 2024 TE Landen Thomas

Robinson is committed to Rutgers; Thomas is committed to Florida State.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football Week 6: What are the biggest games?