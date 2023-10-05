Florida high school football: What are the top games of Week 7?

If this year’s Seminole-Cocoa game is anything like last year’s, it could be one of the best games of the season.

Seminole (5-1, No. 2 Class 4M) travels to Cocoa (4-1, No. 1 Class 2M) on Friday.

The Seminoles won last year’s game 35-29. Cocoa trailed by 15 points at halftime but rallied with a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion to force overtime. Cocoa missed a field goal in overtime and Seminole responded with a touchdown run on the next play.

This year’s game once against features two of the top teams in the state, who both are ranked in the top 25 overall in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s power rankings.

Seminole has won three in a row, including a 21-3 District 2-4M win against rival Apopka last week.

Cocoa has played one of the toughest schedules in the state (Jones, Venice, St. Thomas Aquinas, Eau Gallie, Treasure Coast). The Tigers last game was a 38-0 win against Treasure Coast, which spent multiple weeks at No. 1 in Class 4S.

Here are some of the top games in Week 7.

Booker T. Washington (3-1, No. 4 Class 2M) at Norland (5-0, No. 2 Class 2M)

Two of Miami’s best face off in a rematch of last year’s Region 4-2M semifinal, which Norland won 14-7. Vikings quarterback Ennio Yapoor threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another in that game.

Bartow (6-0, ARV Class 4S) at Lakeland (4-2, No. 2 Class 4S)

The top two teams in the Region 2-4S power rankings meet on Thursday night. Bartow’s defense has not allowed more than 19 points in a game this season. Lakeland has won three in a row and scored at least 21 points in every game this year.

Homestead (3-1, No. 3 Class 3M) at Columbus (6-0, No. 1 Class 4M)

Columbus was the Class 4M champion last season; Homestead was the state runner-up in 3M. Homestead has outscored its past three opponents by a combined score of 125-7. Columbus’ defense has three shutouts and allowed just six touchdowns this season.

Benjamin (5-0 No. 3 Class 1M) at Palm Beach Central (5-0, No. 7 Class 4M)

A battle of state-ranked, undefeated teams in Palm Beach County. Benjamin has outscored opponents 197-33, with Clearwater Academy International scoring 21 of those points. Central has scored at least 33 points in every game this season and topped the 55-point mark twice.

Manatee (6-0, No. 5 Class 4S) at Venice (3-2, No. 4 Class 4S)

Manatee puts its win streak on the line against Venice, the 2022 Class 4S state runner-up. Manatee has scored at least four touchdowns in every game this season. Venice has won three in a row and scored at least 35 points in each game during the streak.

Williston (6-0, No. 2 Class 1S) at Newberry (4-1, No. 3 Class 1R)

This is a potential Region 4-1R playoff matchup. The teams met in the regular season in 2022 with Williston racing out to a 28-13 win in the first half and going on to win 42-19. Williston has scored at least 42 points in every game this season. Newberry is on a three-game win streak, including a 24-21 win against Clearwater-Calvary Christian in Week 4.

Florida High (4-1, No. 4 Class 2S) at Carrollwood Day (3-1, No. 4 Class 1M)

Florida High has won four in a row since a 23-22 loss to Ponte Vedra in the season opener. The Seminoles have scored at least 31 points during their win streak. Carrollwood Day dropped a 28-27 decision at District 3-1M rival Clearwater Central Catholic last week.

Key games in Week 7

Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra

Bishop Kenny is 4-1 and No. 9 in Class 2M; Ponte Vedra is 4-1 and No. 10 in Class 4S

Pine Forest at Niceville

Pine Forest is 4-2 and receiving votes in Class 3S; Niceville is 5-1 and No. 6 in Class 4S

IMG at Bartram Trail

IMG is 4-0; Bartram Trail is 3-2 and No. 9 in Class 4S

American Heritage (Plantation) at Western

American Heritage is 3-1 and No. 3 in Class 2M; Western is 3-2 and No. 8 in Class 4M

Zephyrhills at South Sumter

Zephyrhills is 5-1 and No. 8 in Class 3S; South Sumter is 5-1 and No. 8 in Class 2S

Pahokee at Atlantic

Pahokee is 4-2 and No. 5 in Class 1R; Atlantic is 4-1 and No. 8 in Class 3M

First Baptist at Wekiva

First Baptist is 4-2 and No. 2 in Class 1S; Wekiva is 3-3 and receiving votes in Class 3M

Bishop Verot at Jesuit

Bishop Verot is 6-0 and No. 2 in Class 2S; Jesuit is 3-2 and No. 9 in Class 3M

Riverside at Trinity Christian

Riverside is 4-2 and receiving votes in Class 2M; Trinity Christian is 3-2 and No. 5 in Class 1M

Trinity Catholic at Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

Trinity Catholic is 1-4 and No. 3 in Class 1S; Calvary Christian is 3-2 and No. 10 in Class 2M

Northwestern at Central

Northwestern is 2-4 and receiving votes in Class 2M; Central is 2-2 and No. 1 in Class 2M

Best individual matchups featuring top recruits

Seminole 2025 OL Max Buchanan vs. Cocoa 2025 EDGE Javion Hilson

Buchanan’s offers include Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss; Hilson’s offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State

Booker T. Washington 2025 CB Ben Hanks Jr. vs. Norland 2025 ATH Jade Card

Hanks’ offers include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M; Card’s offers include Florida State, Miami, Pitt and USF

Florida High 2024 RB Micahi Danzy vs. Carrollwood Day 2024 EDGE Solomon Williams

Danzy is committed to Florida State; Williams’ offers include Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M

Benjamin 2024 DB Jacob Cobsy-Mosley vs. Palm Beach Central 2025 WR Waden Charles

Cobsy-Mosley is committed to Wake Forest; Charles is committed to Miami

IMG 2024 DL David Stone vs. Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo

Stone is committed to Oklahoma; Trujillo is committed to UCF

Zephyrhills 2025 S DJ Pickett vs. South Sumter 2025 ATH Rashad Johnson

Pickett’s offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Georgia; Johnson’s offers include Alabama, Maryland, Miami and Penn State

American Heritage 2025 CB Gregory Thomas vs. Western 2024 QB Davi Belfort

Thomas’ offers include Florida State and Miami; Belfort is committed to Virginia Tech

Sneads 2024 RB Jason Patterson vs Blountstown 2024 DL Artavius Jones

Patterson is committed to Cincinnati; Jones is committed to Miami

Bolles 2026 DB Simeon Caldwell vs. Columbia 2024 WR Camdon Frier

Caldwell’s offers include Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Tennessee; Frier is committed to Florida State

Northwestern 2027 WR Nick Lennear vs. Central 2025 DB Sekou Smith

Lennear has offers from Miami, Pitt and West Virginia; Smith’s offers include Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M

First Baptist Academy 2025 WR Winston Watkins vs. Wekiva DB Jabari Smith

Watkins is committed to Colorado; Smith has an offer from USF

Cardinal Gibbons 2024 QB Michael Merdinger vs. Belen Jesuit EDGE Gavench Marcelin

Merdinger is committed to North Carolina; Marcelin is committed to FAU

Bishop Verot 2025 QB Carter Smith vs. Jesuit 2024 EDGE Peter Pesansky

Smith’s offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ole Miss; Pesansky is committed to North Carolina

Manatee 2024 DL Tyreek’e Robinson vs. Venice 2024 QB Jadyn Glasser

Robinson’s offers include Auburn, Miami, Texas and USC; Glasser is committed to Central Michigan

Northside Christian 2024 CB Zuri Watson vs. Clearwater Central Catholic QB/ATH Jershaun Newton

Watson’s offers include Boston College and Toledo; Newton’s offers include Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Pitt

Homestead 2024 RB Isaac Brown vs. Columbus 2025 LB Hector Chavez

Brown is committed to Louisville; Chavez’ offers include Miami and Syracuse

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football top games: Seminole-Cocoa, BTW-Norland