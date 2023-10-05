Advertisement

Florida high school football: What are the top games of Week 7?

Jon Santucci, Florida Today
·7 min read

If this year’s Seminole-Cocoa game is anything like last year’s, it could be one of the best games of the season.

Seminole (5-1, No. 2 Class 4M) travels to Cocoa (4-1, No. 1 Class 2M) on Friday.

The Seminoles won last year’s game 35-29. Cocoa trailed by 15 points at halftime but rallied with a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion to force overtime. Cocoa missed a field goal in overtime and Seminole responded with a touchdown run on the next play.

CJ Bragg of Cocoa scores a touchdown against Satellite in the 2023 season opening football kickoff classic Thursday, August 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

This year’s game once against features two of the top teams in the state, who both are ranked in the top 25 overall in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s power rankings.

Seminole has won three in a row, including a 21-3 District 2-4M win against rival Apopka last week.

Cocoa has played one of the toughest schedules in the state (Jones, Venice, St. Thomas Aquinas, Eau Gallie, Treasure Coast). The Tigers last game was a 38-0 win against Treasure Coast, which spent multiple weeks at No. 1 in Class 4S.

Here are some of the top games in Week 7.

Booker T. Washington (3-1, No. 4 Class 2M) at Norland (5-0, No. 2 Class 2M)

Two of Miami’s best face off in a rematch of last year’s Region 4-2M semifinal, which Norland won 14-7. Vikings quarterback Ennio Yapoor threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another in that game.

Bartow (6-0, ARV Class 4S) at Lakeland (4-2, No. 2 Class 4S)

Bartow (8) Darrell Galva runs for yardage as he is tackled by Auburndale defenders during first half action in Auburndale Fl. Friday September 22 ,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

The top two teams in the Region 2-4S power rankings meet on Thursday night. Bartow’s defense has not allowed more than 19 points in a game this season. Lakeland has won three in a row and scored at least 21 points in every game this year.

Homestead (3-1, No. 3 Class 3M) at Columbus (6-0, No. 1 Class 4M)

Columbus was the Class 4M champion last season; Homestead was the state runner-up in 3M. Homestead has outscored its past three opponents by a combined score of 125-7. Columbus’ defense has three shutouts and allowed just six touchdowns this season.

Benjamin (5-0 No. 3 Class 1M) at Palm Beach Central (5-0, No. 7 Class 4M)

A battle of state-ranked, undefeated teams in Palm Beach County. Benjamin has outscored opponents 197-33, with Clearwater Academy International scoring 21 of those points. Central has scored at least 33 points in every game this season and topped the 55-point mark twice.

Manatee (6-0, No. 5 Class 4S) at Venice (3-2, No. 4 Class 4S)

Venice High's Jamarice Wilder (#3) finds a hole in the Riverview defensive line.The Venice Indians hosted the Riverview Rams Friday evening, Sept. 29, 2023.

Manatee puts its win streak on the line against Venice, the 2022 Class 4S state runner-up. Manatee has scored at least four touchdowns in every game this season. Venice has won three in a row and scored at least 35 points in each game during the streak.

Williston (6-0, No. 2 Class 1S) at Newberry (4-1, No. 3 Class 1R)

Newberry Panthers cornerback Ian Hubbert (20) breaks up a pass to Hawthorne Hornets wide receiver Alvon Isaac (2) during the first half at Newberry High School in Newberry, FL on Friday, September 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

This is a potential Region 4-1R playoff matchup. The teams met in the regular season in 2022 with Williston racing out to a 28-13 win in the first half and going on to win 42-19. Williston has scored at least 42 points in every game this season. Newberry is on a three-game win streak, including a 24-21 win against Clearwater-Calvary Christian in Week 4.

Florida High (4-1, No. 4 Class 2S) at Carrollwood Day (3-1, No. 4 Class 1M)

Florida High senior defensive back Ashton Hampton (2) celebrates a tackle in a game between Florida High and Gadsden County on Sep.15, 2023, at Gadsden County High School. The Seminoles won, 45-22.

Florida High has won four in a row since a 23-22 loss to Ponte Vedra in the season opener. The Seminoles have scored at least 31 points during their win streak. Carrollwood Day dropped a 28-27 decision at District 3-1M rival Clearwater Central Catholic last week.

Key games in Week 7

Bishop Kenny at Ponte Vedra

Bishop Kenny quarterback James Resar (9) scrambles against Tocoi Creek during a high school football game on September 8, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Bishop Kenny is 4-1 and No. 9 in Class 2M; Ponte Vedra is 4-1 and No. 10 in Class 4S

Pine Forest at Niceville

Niceville QB Kane Lafortune passes the ball during the Choctaw-Niceville football game played at Niceville.

Pine Forest is 4-2 and receiving votes in Class 3S; Niceville is 5-1 and No. 6 in Class 4S

IMG at Bartram Trail

With help from teammate Jake George (90) opening up a hole for him, Bartram Trail Bears Laython Biddle (33) finds running room during third quarter action against the Fleming Island Golden Eagles. Fleming Island played host to Bartram Trail for Friday night football, September 29, 2023.

IMG is 4-0; Bartram Trail is 3-2 and No. 9 in Class 4S

American Heritage (Plantation) at Western

American Heritage is 3-1 and No. 3 in Class 2M; Western is 3-2 and No. 8 in Class 4M

Zephyrhills at South Sumter

Zephyrhills is 5-1 and No. 8 in Class 3S; South Sumter is 5-1 and No. 8 in Class 2S

Pahokee at Atlantic

Damarion Alberic (2) of Atlantic High picks up a short gain as Max Redmon (5) and Devon Byrd (14) of Cardinal Newman close in for the tackle in the second quarter on Friday, September 22, 2023 in West Palm Beach.

Pahokee is 4-2 and No. 5 in Class 1R; Atlantic is 4-1 and No. 8 in Class 3M

First Baptist at Wekiva

First Baptist Academy Lions quarterback Ethan Crossan (15) passes the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Golden Gate Titans at Golden Gate High School in Naples on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

First Baptist is 4-2 and No. 2 in Class 1S; Wekiva is 3-3 and receiving votes in Class 3M

Bishop Verot at Jesuit

The Bishop Verot Vikings compete against the First Baptist Academy Lions in a game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Verot won 49-22.

Bishop Verot is 6-0 and No. 2 in Class 2S; Jesuit is 3-2 and No. 9 in Class 3M

Riverside at Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian quarterback Colin Hurley (2) throws a pass in warm-ups before a high school football game at Bolles on September 15, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Riverside is 4-2 and receiving votes in Class 2M; Trinity Christian is 3-2 and No. 5 in Class 1M

Trinity Catholic at Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

Trinity Catholic running back James Pullings (28) scores a touchdown in the first half untouched as he runs to the end zone. The Trinity Catholic Celtics hosted the Florida State University High School at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, September 29, 2023. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Trinity Catholic is 1-4 and No. 3 in Class 1S; Calvary Christian is 3-2 and No. 10 in Class 2M

Northwestern at Central

Northwestern is 2-4 and receiving votes in Class 2M; Central is 2-2 and No. 1 in Class 2M

Best individual matchups featuring top recruits

Seminole 2025 OL Max Buchanan vs. Cocoa 2025 EDGE Javion Hilson

Javion Hilson of Cocoa Tigers celebrates recovering a South Sumter fumble during the FHSAA football Class 2S final four. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Buchanan’s offers include Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss; Hilson’s offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State

Booker T. Washington 2025 CB Ben Hanks Jr. vs. Norland 2025 ATH Jade Card

Hanks’ offers include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M; Card’s offers include Florida State, Miami, Pitt and USF

Florida High 2024 RB Micahi Danzy vs. Carrollwood Day 2024 EDGE Solomon Williams

Florida High rb Micahi Danzy rushing in the spring game on May 20, 2023.

Danzy is committed to Florida State; Williams’ offers include Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M

Benjamin 2024 DB Jacob Cobsy-Mosley vs. Palm Beach Central 2025 WR Waden Charles

Jacob Cosby-Mosley (11) carries the oblong leather athletic ball during FHSAA boys football action as host The Benjamin School Buccaneers take on the Gulliver Prep Raiders in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on September 14, 2023.

Cobsy-Mosley is committed to Wake Forest; Charles is committed to Miami

IMG 2024 DL David Stone vs. Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo

IMG Academy High School senior David Stone (90) attempts to block a punt during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Ben Davis High School, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ben Davis High School.

Stone is committed to Oklahoma; Trujillo is committed to UCF

Zephyrhills 2025 S DJ Pickett vs. South Sumter 2025 ATH Rashad Johnson

Pickett’s offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Georgia; Johnson’s offers include Alabama, Maryland, Miami and Penn State

American Heritage 2025 CB Gregory Thomas vs. Western 2024 QB Davi Belfort

Western High School quarterback Davi Belfort

Thomas’ offers include Florida State and Miami; Belfort is committed to Virginia Tech

Sneads 2024 RB Jason Patterson vs Blountstown 2024 DL Artavius Jones

Patterson is committed to Cincinnati; Jones is committed to Miami

Bolles 2026 DB Simeon Caldwell vs. Columbia 2024 WR Camdon Frier

Columbia's Camdon Frier (12) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a regular season football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

Caldwell’s offers include Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Tennessee; Frier is committed to Florida State

Northwestern 2027 WR Nick Lennear vs. Central 2025 DB Sekou Smith

Lennear has offers from Miami, Pitt and West Virginia; Smith’s offers include Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M

First Baptist Academy 2025 WR Winston Watkins vs. Wekiva DB Jabari Smith

First Baptist Academy Lions receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (5) makes a catch while being guarded by Golden Gate Titans defensive back Jermaine Fabien (5) during the second quarter of a game at Golden Gate High School in Naples on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Watkins is committed to Colorado; Smith has an offer from USF

Cardinal Gibbons 2024 QB Michael Merdinger vs. Belen Jesuit EDGE Gavench Marcelin

Merdinger is committed to North Carolina; Marcelin is committed to FAU

Bishop Verot 2025 QB Carter Smith vs. Jesuit 2024 EDGE Peter Pesansky

Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith runs in a touchdown against Dunbar on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers.

Smith’s offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ole Miss; Pesansky is committed to North Carolina

Manatee 2024 DL Tyreek’e Robinson vs. Venice 2024 QB Jadyn Glasser

Back to pass Sarasota's quarterback Michael Bendever (6) but it's blocked by Manatee's defensive lineman Tyreek'e Tavernier (99). Manatee Hurricanes stay undefeated with a 27-14 win over the Sarasota Sailors at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium on Friday night, September, 1, 2023, in Bradenton.

Robinson’s offers include Auburn, Miami, Texas and USC; Glasser is committed to Central Michigan

Northside Christian 2024 CB Zuri Watson vs. Clearwater Central Catholic QB/ATH Jershaun Newton

Watson’s offers include Boston College and Toledo; Newton’s offers include Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Pitt

Homestead 2024 RB Isaac Brown vs. Columbus 2025 LB Hector Chavez

Brown is committed to Louisville; Chavez’ offers include Miami and Syracuse

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football top games: Seminole-Cocoa, BTW-Norland