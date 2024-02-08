Florida high school football recruiting: Favorite prospects, classes from National Signing Day

Another National Signing Day is in the books.

The 2024 edition didn't have too much drama, aside from the initial surprise of Josaiah Knight signing with Mississippi State less than two months after signing with Illinois.

But it did feature a lot of really talented high school football players signing to play in college.

State of Florida Recruiting H.Q. hosts Jon Santucci and Chris Boyle discuss their favorite signings, which schools did the best job and which preferred walk-ons could make an impact.

What was your favorite signing on Wednesday?

Chalil Cummings addresses the audience during a signing ceremony at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Boyle: Chalil Cummings. He becomes Memphis’ No. 2 recruit in this cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings. I think he’s a guy that provides value wherever the Tigers' coaching staff plays him. He demonstrated what he can do in coverage against Cocoa’s Jayvan Boggs in the Class 2S state championship game and caught a contested touchdown to open the scoring. However Memphis chooses to use him, I’m sure he’ll be an effective player.

Lakeland's D'Marius Rucker signs with Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Santucci: I like the Cummings signing a lot, too. I also have some guys I think were absolute steals as far as value. But we’ll save those for later. So, I’m going to go with D’marius Rucker signing with Coastal Carolina. That’s a program that’s gotten a lot of talent from Florida the past few seasons. I really like his vision and his explosive playmaking ability. He could be a real difference-maker at the next level.

What was your favorite non-FBS signing?

DeLand wide receiver Javon Ross breaks a long run in a high school football Regional 3-4S final against Treasure Coast on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Port St. Lucie.

Boyle: Javon Ross to Bethune-Cookman. He’s a three-year starter, and he put up video game numbers as a senior. He rushed for over 1,000 yards, had almost 900 receiving, over 2,300 all-purpose. He scored more than 30 touchdowns and had six interceptions, the most in the Daytona Beach area. It’s huge for B-CU to keep one of the best local athletes home, and Ross had opportunities. There were high level D-II and FCS schools that wanted him, including West Florida, Duquesne and Murray State.

Santucci: Edward Louis to Mars Hill. Look, I get that he’s 5-foot-7 and that’s a tough sell. But I’ve seen him in person multiple times and I have no reservations about him being a legitimate FBS slot receiver. I think he can separate and make plays against Power 5 defensive backs because I’ve seen him do it. He makes defensive backs look silly. Dillard used him as an outside receiver and he was beating much bigger defensive backs. He can play and for Mars Hill, a Division-II program, to get him is stunning.

What college in Florida had the best day on Wednesday?

Venice High football player Deylen Platt signs with the University of South Florida.

Boyle: USF. Factoring not just yesterday, but the whole cycle is relatively impressive. Signing Camren Campbell and Deylen Platt, that’s two of the better players left on the board. They did a god job in the secondary, including Fred Gaskin in December. Alex Golesh and his staff signed 27 high school athletes, a nice foundation to build on after a successful debut campaign by the Bay.

Jensen Beach running back Dennis Palmer Jr. signs his college letter of intent to play football at the Bethune-Cookman University on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2023 from Jensen Beach High School.

Santucci: I love the trio of defensive backs USF brought in. But I’m going to go with Bethune-Cookman. They brought in some very talented players. Javon Ross is dynamic, and they can put him anywhere on the field and he’ll be successful. Dennis Palmer Jr. is a legitimate three-down back who rewrote Jensen Beach’s record books. I think they brought in some intriguing offensive linemen from South Florida and they also brought back some interesting pieces in the transfer portal. Shawn Russ feels like a guy who could break out next season.

What out-of-state college had the best day with Florida players on Wednesday?

DeLand football coach Rick Darlington with National Signing Day playeres L/R Tj Moore - South Carolina State, Javon Ross- Bethune Cookman, Marion Smokes- Wofford, Justin Brown Jr. Albany State, Wyatt Darlington- Gorrgia Southern, Ramier Gordon- Navy, BJ Campbell- Iowa Western & Caleb Olivert- Wofford, Wednesday February 7, 2024.

Boyle: I really like what Wofford did. I have a lot of familiarity having seen MJ Smokes and Caleb Oliver quite a bit. They’re both in the inch-too-short club, but they’re both disruptive (20 combined sacks this season). Oliver was an instant impact guy for Deland after transferring from Deltona. Tyler Cross from Olympia is a player that flirted with some FBS interest. Isaiah Scott out of Norland is another nice find. They brought in guys that have ability. I also like what Western Carolina did.

Dunnellon QB Dylan Curry is sacked by Davi’yon Hawkins-Ingram of Cocoa in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Santucci: Agreed on both schools. Western Carolina landing James Randle from Homestead was unexpected. But I’m going to say Eastern Kentucky. Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram was dominant for Cocoa this season. Watch the film of the St. Thomas Aquinas game and he was one of the best players on the field, consistently in the backfield. I actually think Fred Hinton going to IMG ended up hurting his recruiting because he was one of the fastest risers in the state at the end of his junior year at Port St. Lucie. He’s got the frame and talent to be a good college player. DJ Galva from Bartow is a long defensive back and Cedric Andrews is another talented run stopper. Nice class.

What, if anything, surprised you on Wednesday?

Hawthorne Hornets Caleb Rollerson (8) spins the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. The Hawthorne Hornets hosted the Blountstown Tigers at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, FL on Thursday, November 30, 2023 in the Class 1R State Semis Football. The Hornets defeated the Tigers 49-0 and advance to the State Championship game next Thursday in Tallahassee. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Boyle: UCF did a good job in the PWO (preferred walk-on) market. Tyreek’e Robinson as a walk-on is amazing value. Caleb Rollerson from Hawthorne is a player they liked at the end of the cycle. He’s 6-3, 200 pounds, and averaged 20 yards per catch with 10 TDs for the 1R champ Hornets. Carson Hinshaw had a big season for Lake Mary, and his uncle is the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. UCF added quality roster depth without allocating scholarship spaces.

Josaiah Knight, a Class of 2024 edge rusher who played at Gadsden County High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

Santucci: Josaiah Knight signing with Mississippi State. I’ll be honest, once a player signs in December, I don’t spend a lot of time tracking them anymore. Especially since Knight was early enrolling – or so it appeared – at Illinois. But then Mississippi State sends out a post saying they signed the Gadsden County edge rusher and it was stunning. Illinois let him out of his letter of intent and Mississippi State was the beneficiary. Knight is a really talented player, so good it’s a win-win for both sides.

Who was your favorite PWO addition?

Boyle: Titus Bullard to Florida. His size stands out at 6-3, 205. He was productive this season and played well in the state championship game against Norland. Obviously, there's the legacy aspect of it, too. His dad — Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE superstar Titus O'Neil — played for the Gators and has been prevalent around the program. It was a sensible move on a lot of different fronts.

Santucci: Titus Bullard from a 360-degree perspective is great. Tyreek’e Robinson and Rollerson were both surprising moves. But I’ll go to with Willy Suarez to Florida State. The former Army commit was outstanding for Jesuit this season, catching 65 passes for over 1,300 yards. Jesuit moved him around the formation and his speed created a lot of problems. Good pickup for the Seminoles.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football: Favorites from National Signing Day