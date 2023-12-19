Florida high school football recruiting: Early signing period announcement guide

The early signing period typically is filled with drama and this year is shaping up to be more of the same.

Several committed players could flip, while a handful of top uncommitted players are scheduled to announce on Wednesday. Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Mainland defensive lineman/edge LJ McCray and Largo linebacker Adarius Hayes are committed players who are being heavily pursued by other schools.

Then there's always the unexpected surprise. (Think Travis Hunter flipping from Florida State to Jackson State in 2021 or Cormani McClain's mom announcing the former Lakeland star would not be signing with Miami on the first day of the early signing period last year.)

Here's a rundown of some of the key in-state signings on Wednesday.

9 a.m.

Norland CB Larry Tarver Jr.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Tarver, who played a key role for the Vikings Class 2M state runner-up team, committed to Maryland in June. Nebraska has been pushing hard and had Tarver in for an official visit in late October.

9:30 a.m.

Jones QB Trever Jackson

Jones High School senior quarterback Trever Jackson

Jackson, an Elite 11 finalist, decommitted from Ole Miss in October. He visited Virginia earlier this month; Tulsa and UNLV have offered since Jackson decommitted. It’s possible Jackson waits until later to sign.

10 a.m.

Mainland DL/EDGE LJ McCray

Mainland’s Lj McCray (11) sacks Satellite quarterback Ethan Rafaele (9) on Friday, November 10th, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound McCray committed to Florida in October, but Florida State and Auburn remain in the picture. McCray has talked about embracing the idea of helping to rebuild the Gators, so it appears unlikely that he flips.

Mainland DB Zavier Mincey

Mainland High School player (1) Zavier Mincey blocks the ball from Raines player (2) Ty'ren Randolph.

Mincey is one of the nation’s premier defensive backs. He will decide between Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Miami on Wednesday, but won’t reveal his decision until Jan. 6 at the All-American Bowl.

Mainland LB Rodney Hill

Mainland’s Rodney Hill (5) runs down the field scoring a touchdown during Friday night’s playoff game against Sebring November 24th, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Hill committed to Tulane during the summer. But a recent coaching change at Tulane and a strong late recruiting pitch from USF head coach Alex Golesh has made this interesting.

11:30 a.m.

Venice CB Charles Lester

Venice corner back Charles Lester (1) heads upfield with ImmokaleeÕs Marshon Jackson (14) in tow during 2023 FHSAA Friday night playoff action in Venice. Venice handily defeated Immokalee 56-14 to advance. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Lester, a Florida State commit, earned his way onto this list with his cryptic social media post Monday, “nli arrived but from what university.” He could just be trolling everyone, but there’s always the chance that Deion Sanders is trying to pry another elite cornerback from Florida.

11:45 a.m.

Melbourne Central Catholic WR Ric'Darious Farmer

Day Day Farmer of Melbourne Central Catholic gets past Trinity Catholic tackler Courtney Patterson in the FHSAA Region 2-1S football finals November 24, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Farmer initially committed to Pitt on Christmas Day before flipping to UCF in August. West Virginia is one of the schools that has made a strong impression late in the process.

12 p.m.

Chaminade-Madonna WR Jeremiah Smith

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the FHSAA Class 1M state championship on Dec. 7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The top-ranked player in the nation has been committed to Ohio State for more than 12 months, but Florida State and Miami have continued to recruit him.

Chaminade-Madonna QB Cedrick Bailey

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound signal caller has thrown for more than 3,000 yards and 47 touchdowns the past two years, has been committed to NC State since March. Miami made a late push, but Bailey reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolfpack last week.

Gulliver Prep CB Amare Sanders

Sanders, who had 54 tackles and two interceptions in 2023, announced a top five of Duke, Louisville, Nebraska, Miami and Virginia on Dec. 1.

Miami Central LB Vincent Shavers

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Shavers committed to Miami in May, but decommitted last week. He took an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend and is expected to sign with the Huskers.

12:30 p.m.

American Heritage S Xavier Lucas

Lucas, a three-star safety who had 26 tackles and four interceptions, committed to Wisconsin in August, but Miami is trying to flip him and got Lucas to take an official visit this past weekend.

1 p.m.

Tampa Catholic CB/ATH Jameer Grimsley

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Alabama commit took an official visit to Florida on Dec. 8. With some of the late losses in Florida’s class, flipping Grimsley would be big for the Gators.

1:15 p.m.

Largo LB Adarius Hayes

Hayes has been committed to Florida since January, but Miami has made a strong push down the stretch and got Hayes on campus for an official visit this past weekend.

Sumner ATH Greg Smith III

Smith, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Stingrays, saw his recruiting take off midway through the season. He’s considering Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia and others.

4 p.m.

Carrollwood Day EDGE Solomon Williams

Williams, ranked No. 18 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, has a final five of Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

Carrollwood Day RB Anthony Carrie

Carrie, who rushed for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, decommitted from Michigan State in November. He’s visited Georgia Tech, NC State, South Carolina and Texas A&M the past two months.

Carrollwood Day WR Izaiah Williams

The speedy 6-foot, 172-pound receiver/kick returner committed to the Gators in May, but Texas A&M’s new coaching staff has been in constant pursuit and got Williams in for an official visit this past weekend.

6 p.m.

Miami Central DL/EDGE Armondo Blount

Florida State football hosted several 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruits on campus for the Seminole Showcase on July 29, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Blount, who reclassified to the class of 2024 in September, initially committed to Miami before flipping to Florida State. He’s been trending Miami the past few weeks.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football recruiting: Early signing period guide