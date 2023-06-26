Florida high school football recruiting: Recapping the final full week of June

The final full week of June — and the final weekend of official visits for a month — was full of commitments and flips.

Several high-profile rising seniors announced college plans during the week, including Clearwater Academy International central Jason Zandamela (USC), Western running back Tovani Mizell (Kentucky) and Miami Norland linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin (Pitt). Lincoln linebacker Sam Robinson (UCF to Rutgers) and Winter Park cornerback Vernon Woodward (Wisconsin to Illinois) both flipped mid-week.

Football Recruiting: Standouts from the FHS7v7A state championship

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

Here’s a recap of the in-state Power 5 announcements from the weekend.

IMG RB Jerrick Gibson to Texas

IMG Academy running back Jerrick Gibson, during the 2022 high school football season.

For the second year in the row, the Longhorns nab the top-rated running back in Florida. Gibson (No. 14 USA Today Florida Network top 100) announced his commitment during his official visit on Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Gibson also took official visits to Georgia and Miami in June. He’ll join a Texas backfield that includes former Edgewater star CJ Baxter.

Carrollwood Day RB Anthony Carrie to Michigan State

I'm 1000% committed let's get to work 💚 pic.twitter.com/dOKK1oF8f7 — Anthony “Scoota” Carrie (@AnthonyCarrie3) June 24, 2023

Carrie, who took official visits to Michigan State, North Carolina and Notre Dame in June, announced his decision on Saturday night. The 6-foot, 185-pound back had 141 carries for 919 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught five passes for 51 yards. Carrie (No. 29 USA Today top 100) is the fourth player from the Patriots loaded 2024 class to commit to a Power 5 program.

Advertisement

IMG OL Jimothy Lewis to Mississippi State

Lewis, a Mississippi native, is heading back home. Ranked No. 37 on the USA Today top 100, Lewis is a 6-foot-6, 275-pounder who played right tackle for the Ascenders in 2022. Lewis also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and others. He is the first player from a Florida high school to commit to the Bulldogs in this cycle.

St. Thomas Aquinas CB Earl Kulp to Purdue

The 6-foot, 175-pound Kulp committed to Purdue over offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and others. Kulp had eight tackles, broke up four passes and recovered a fumble at Miami Central in 2022. Kulp joins Lakewood wide receiver Shamar Rigby in Purdue’s 2024 class.

Advertisement

Seminole CB Chasen Johnson to UCF

Johnson, Seminole’s speedy defensive back who saw his recruitment take off in the past six months, flipped from Pitt to Seminole on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Johnson had 17 tackles, broke up four passes and blocked three kicks. Johnson continues a Seminole to UCF pipeline, one which includes Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and five current Knights players.

Clearwater Central Catholic S Andy Jaffe to Ole Miss

Jaffe initially committed to Wake Forest in January and took an unofficial visit to the school earlier this month but flipped to Ole Miss on Friday. Jaffe took an official visit to Oxford during the second weekend in June. The 6-foot, 185-pound Jaffe has 123 tackles, two interceptions and broke up four passes as the Marauders reached the Class 1M championship in 2022.

Advertisement

Belen Jesuit RB Khamani Alexander to Georgia Tech

Alexander wrapped up his whirlwind courtship with the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, little more than a month after the program offers and just a few weeks after his official visit. The 6-foot, 190-pound Alexander rushed for 673 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught a touchdown in 2022. He is the second Florida player in a week and fourth overall to commit to Georgia Teach.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida high school football recruiting: Recapping June's final week