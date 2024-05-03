Florida high school football recruiting: 5 questions with Eau Gallie star DL Brandon Brown

MELBOURNE — A year ago, college coaches flocked to Eau Gallie to see Brandon Brown in person.

This spring, they’re coming back to see if they can flip the rising senior from Texas.

Eau Gallie’s 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle verbally committed to Texas in late December.

Longhorns defensive line coach Kenny Baker was at the Commodores first spring practice and waited until after Brown finished winning the District 13-3A discus championship and returned to campus to see his prized recruit.

Brandon Brown of Eau Gallie forces a bad pass from Titusville QB Josiah Allen during their 2023 football kickoff classic game Friday, August 18, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Brown finished 2023 with 65 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Brown answered five questions for USA Today about Texas, his recruiting and which of his teammates to keep an eye on

Q. Texas just had two of its defensive tackles taken in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. What’s it like watching that as someone who plays that position and is headed to that program?

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates sacking Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.

Honestly, me and Byron Murphy are the same height and everything, same structure and build. So, to see him go pick 16 in the first round, I’ve got some hope for Texas. Sweat is a big guy. Big guy, dog. Got picked up. That’s great.

Some people have compared you to Murphy before. What does that do for you?

It just makes me work hard. It shows me I can get there.

Whose highlights are you watching and who do you model your game after?

I would say I’ve been compared to Warren Sapp. I like his film. I watch Lawrence Taylor a lot, too. I can watch Aaron Donald here and there. In college? I watch B-Murphy.

Why did you pick Texas and what’s your favorite non-football thing about Austin?

That’s where it’s at. Nice living out there, good coaching, great school. I feel like it’s a great environment for me. … I like the food. When I went out there. I went to Turkey Leg Hut. That thing was good. We went to a couple places out there. I like ribs, macaroni, baked beans all that stuff.

Who’s the Eau Gallie player more people should be talking about?

Josh Roberts of Eau Gallie forces Titusville QB Josiah Allen to fumble the ball during their 2023 football kickoff classic game Friday, August 18, 2023. Titusville’s Jamarion Stephens recoverd the fumble for the Terriers. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Emmanuel Small. AJ Forehand. Josh Roberts. Jaylen Latson. We got a lot of dogs out here.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brandon Brown recruiting: 5 questions with Eau Gallie star