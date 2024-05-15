Florida high school football recruiting: 25 top prospects to watch at state track meet

Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker came to Eau Gallie on the first day of spring football practice to see prized commit Brandon Brown.

Unfortunately for Baker, he had a wait a while. Brown missed most of that practice because he was busy winning the district shot put championship.

It's the dual roles many football players find themselves in this time of year, juggling spring practice while also pursuing a medal in track.

Those players typically are limited participants in football practices to ensure they don't get injured before the biggest track meets of the year.

The Florida High School Athletic Assocation's Track & Field State Championships are Wednesday-Saturday at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Here's a look at 25 of the top football recruits to watch at the state championships.

American Heritage 2026 WR Brandon Bennett

Events: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay (Class 3S)

The 6-foot, 170-pound Bennett, a four-star recruit, has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and others. He caught 21 passes for 479 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He is seeded No. 1 in the 100 meters, No. 12 in the 200 meters and Heritage's 4x100 relay team is the No. 1 seed.

Eau Gallie 2025 DL Brandon Brown

Brandon Brown of Eau Gallie forces a bad pass from Titusville QB Josiah Allen during their 2023 football kickoff classic game Friday, August 18, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Event: Shot put (3A)

The 6-foot-2, 286-pound Brown, ranked No. 64 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is committed to Texas. He had 65 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2023. Brown is seeded No. 6 in the shot put.

Bolles 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs

Naeem Burroughs of Bolles leads teammate Chase Collier in the boys 100-meter dash during the FHSAA District 3-2A high school track & field meet on April 29, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Events: 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 2A)

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Burroughs, a four-star recruit, has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame and others. He caught 47 passes for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023. Bolles' 4x100 team is seeded No. 1 and the 4x400 relay team is seeded No. 2.

Bolles 2026 S Simeon Caldwell

Bolles' Simeon Caldwell (24) lines up with teammate Trent Carter (21) during the second quarter of a high school football scrimmage Friday, May 26, 2023 at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles Bulldogs held off the Ed White Commanders 23-21.

Event: 4x400 relay (Class 2A)

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Caldwell, a four-star recruit, has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and others. He had 137 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2023. Bolles' 4x400 relay is seeded No. 2.

Bolles 2025 WR Chase Collier

Bolles' Chase Collier (15) rushes for yards against Ed White's Tony Williams (1) during the second quarter of a high school football scrimmage Friday, May 26, 2023 at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles Bulldogs held off the Ed White Commanders 23-21.

Event: 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay

The 6-foot-1, 167-pound Collier, a three-star recruit, has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan State and others. He had 32 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Bolles' 4x100 relay team is seeded No. 1 and the 4x400 relay team is seeded No. 2.

Flagler Palm Coast 2025 DL Colby Cronk

Colby Cronk of Flagler Palm Coast prepares to throw in the Class 4A boys shot put during the FHSAA Region 1-3A high school track and field meet at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville on May 8, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Events: Discus, shot put (Class 4A)

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cronk, a three-star recruit, is committed to N.C. State. He recorded 75 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2023. Cronk is the No. 1 seed in the shot put and the No. 5 seed in the discus.

Florida High 2024 RB Micahi Danzy

Florida State University High School Micahi Danzy (8) is pursued by the Trinity Catholic defense. The Trinity Catholic Celtics hosted the Florida State University High School at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, September 29, 2023. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Events: 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, long jump (Class 2A)

The 6-foot, 165-pound Danzy, ranked No. 45 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100, signed with Florida State in December. He rushed for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Danzy is seeded No. 2 in the 200 and 400 meters, No. 4 in the long jump and No. 6 in the 100 meters.

Miami Northwestern 2026 CB J'Vari Flowers

Events: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 3A)

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Flowers, a four-star recruit, has offers from Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, UCF and others. He had 37 tackles, one interception and 18 pass breakups in 2023. Flowers is the No. 2 seed in the 100 and 200 meters; Northwestern's 4x400 relay team is the No. 1 seed and the 4x100 relay team is the No. 2 seed.

Booker T. Washington 2025 CB Ben Hanks Jr.

Events: 400 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 2A)

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hanks, ranked No. 14 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, has offers fromFlorida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami and others. He had 19 tackles, 3 interceptions, three pass breakups and scored four defensive touchdowns in 2023. Hanks is seeded No. 16 in the 400 meters; Washington's 4x100 relay is seeded No. 5 and the 4x400 relay is seeded No. 10.

Cocoa 2026 DB Clifton Hester

Clifton Hester does some curls swith the new dumbells in front of the new mural painted by mural artist Jessie Travis. Members of the Cocoa High football team got to see their new weight room Wednesday morning.

Event: High jump (Class 2A)

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Hester, a four-star recruit, has offers from Kentucky, Indiana, Pitt, UCF and others. He had 55 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 2023. Hester is seeded No. 10 in the high jump.

St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 CB Tavius Horne Jr.

Event: 200 meters (Class 4A)

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Horne, a three-star recruit, has offers from Colorado, Indiana, Louisville, Syracuse, West Virginia and others. He had 12 tackles and blocked a field goal in 2023. Horne is seeded No. 10 in the 200 meters.

Tampa Bay Tech 2025 WR Santonyo Isaac

Event: 4x100 relay (Class 4A)

The 6-foot, 160-pound Isaac, ranked No. 90 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is committed to UCF. He caught 30 passes for 695 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. Tech's relay team is seeded 18th.

Blountstown 2024 DL Artavius Jones

Hawthorne Hornets quarterback Cj Ingram (7) looks to pass while being pressured by Blountstown Tigers Artavius Jones (42). The Hawthorne Hornets hosted the Blountstown Tigers at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, FL on Thursday, November 30, 2023 in the Class 1R State Semis Football. The Hornets defeated the Tigers 49-0 and advance to the State Championship game next Thursday in Tallahassee. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Event: Shot put (Class 1A)

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Jones, ranked No. 35 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100, signed with Miami in December. He had 58 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 2023. Jones is the No. 5 seed in the discus.

American Heritage 2024 S Xavier Lucas

Events: 100 meters, long jump, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 3A)

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lucas, ranked No. 74 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100, signed with Wisconsin in December. He had 26 tackles and four interceptions in 2023. Lucas is the No. 4 seed in the 100 meters and the No. 9 seed in the long jump.

Zephyrhills 2025 DB DJ Pickett

DJ Pickett (red) playing defensive back at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament on Jan. 28 at Mill's Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Event: 100 meters (Class 3A)

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Pickett, ranked No. 1 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100, has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and others. He caught 52 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns and had 31 tackles and one interception in 2023. Pickett is the No. 12 seed in the 100 meters.

Armwood 2025 RB Girard Pringle

Event: 4x100 relay (Class 4A)

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Pringle, ranked No. 19 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is committed to Miami. Pringle rushed for 1,683 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023. Armwood's relay team is seeded sixth.

Bishop Kenny QB/ATH James Resar

Bishop Kenny quarterback James Resar (9) tries to elude the tackle of Bolles linebacker Troy Holloway (14) during a high school football game on October 26, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Event: 4x100 relay

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound Resar, a four-star recruit, signed with Iowa in December. He threw for 1,562 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Bishop Kenny's 4x100 relay is seeded No. 14.

Fleming Island 2026 EDGE Jarius Rodgers

Fleming Island Golden Eagles Jarius Rodgers (14) does a flip as he runs out on the field with teammates before the start of the game against the Bartram Trail Bears. Fleming Island played host to Bartram Trail for Friday night football, September 29, 2023.

Events: 110 huddles, high jump, 4x100 relay (Class 3A)

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound Rodgers, a four-star recruit, has offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others. Rodgers is seeded No. 3 in the high jump, and No. 17 in the 110 hurdles; Fleming Island's 4x100 relay team is seeded No. 4.

Bishop Verot 2024 S Leroy Roker

Leroy Roker of the Bishop Verot football team gains yards against the Cardinal Mooney football team during a game at Bishop Verot on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Bishop Verot won.

Event: 4x400 relay (Class 2A)

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Roker, ranked No. 68 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100, signed with Ohio State in December. He had 54 tackles, seven interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2023. Verot's 4x400 relay team is the No. 14 seed.

American Heritage 2026 WR Zamarii Sanders

Events: 200 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 3A)

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Sanders, ranked a three-star recruit, has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Texas A&M and others. Sanders is the No. 1 seed in the 200 meters, the 4x100 relay team is the No. 1 seed and the 4x400 relay team is the No. 18 seed.

Fleming Island 2025 CB Kaylib Singleton

Fleming Island defensive back Kaylib Singleton prepares to return a kickoff against Oakleaf.

Events: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 3A)

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound Singleton, a three-star recruit, has offers from Florida, Iowa, LSU, Pitt, Texas A&M and others. Singleton is seeded No. 13 in the 200 meters and No. 16 in the 100 meters; Fleming Island's 4x100 relay team is seeded No. 4 and the 4x400 relay team is seeded No. 6.

Tampa Bay Tech 2025 CB Rukeem Stroud

Event: 4x100 relay (Class 4A)

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Stroud is ranked No. 41 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100. His offers include NC State, Penn State, Pitt, USF and Wisconsin. Stroud had 18 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defended in 2023. Tech's relay team is seeded 18th.

Choctawhatchee 2024 RB Cole Tabb

Choctaw RB Cole Tabb runs with the ball during the Choctaw Columbia regional quarterfinal playoff football game at Choctaw.

Events: 400 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Tabb, ranked No. 70 on the 2024 USA Today Florida Network top 100, signed with Stanford in December. He rushed for 1,826 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023. Tabb is the No. 4 seed in the 400 meters, Choctawhatchee's 4x400 is the No. 2 seed and the 4x100 relay is the No. 3 seed.

Raines 2025 IOL Solomon Thomas

Raines Vikings Solomon Thomas (65) protects his quarterback from Andrew Jackson Tigers King Massey (55) during The Raines High School Vikings traveled to the Andrew Jackson Tigers home field for their football matchup Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Vikings led 28 to 10 at the end of the half and came away with a 40 to 8 victory.

Event: Discus (Class 2A)

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Thomas, ranked No. 2 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is committed to Florida State. He is seeded 12th in the discus.

Tampa Bay Tech 2025 WR Dallas Wilson

Events: 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay (Class 4A)

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Wilson, ranked No. 3 on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100, is committed to Oregon. He caught 49 passes for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. Tech's 4x400 relay team is seeded No. 6 and the 4x100 relay team is seeded No. 18.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida 2024 state track and field: Top 25 football prospects to watch