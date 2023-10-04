Which Florida high school football players boosted recruitment in season's first half?

Cocoa sophomore quarterback Brady Hart got on the radar of college coaches with his measurables and promise in the spring.

But it’s been his play against some of the top teams and defensive backs in the state during the first half of the season that has some saying the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Hart could be one of the top quarterback recruits in the class of 2026.

First, it was the 408-yard, four-touchdown performance against a Venice defense with pair of Division I cornerbacks.

Hart followed that performance a week later with 493 passing yards and five touchdowns at St. Thomas Aquinas – a team with six senior Power 5 commits on its defense.

Those are impressive feats for any high school quarterback – certainly one making his second and third varsity starts.

“I’ve been getting much more coaches following me on Twitter since the Aquinas game,” Hart said. “Penn State reached out and offered. Virginia Tech did, too. UCF did. A couple more coaches reached out and said they’re watching my film like Arkansas and Miami.

“It means a lot. These coaches say my size and arm strength in the spring, but they needed to see if I could put it together, win games and put film out there. It’s nice to see hard work and how the coaches and players around me are helping it all come together.”

Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider has experience with high-level quarterbacks. His last two quarterbacks — Davin Wydner and Blake Boda — currently play at Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina, respectively.

Schneider believes that by the time Hart is a senior, he’ll be considering one of the top five quarterbacks in the nation.

“He’s handled everything we’ve thrown at him as a senior would,” Schneider said. “He’s very mature for his age. A sophomore starting at Cocoa isn’t an easy task. The team has done a great job of rallying around him. It shows when you have God-given ability and great worth ethic, things work out the right way.”

Big Bend: Gadsden County OL Lamar Williams

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 280 pounds, Gadsden County offensive lineman Lamar Williams has caught the eye of some of the nation's top programs. Holding multiple division one offers from top programs, Williams holds offers from Florida State, the University of Miami, Tulane, Duke and more. The junior o-lineman is quickly becoming one of the most coveted prospects in the Big Bend. −Liam Rooney, Tallahassee Democrat

Bradenton/Sarasota: Manatee DL Tyreek'e Robinson

Part of a uber-talented defensive line, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound Robinson can play defensive tackle or defensive end. He has a reported 14 offers, including the University of Miami and Southern Cal. Florida State and South Florida reportedly have check in on the senior. Robinson also has named Louisville, Florida Atlantic and UNC-Charlotte as showing interest. − Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Daytona Beach: University ATH Jermane Hayes

University is 6-0 this fall, cruising toward an FHSAA playoff return in Class 4S, and wide receiver/defensive back Hayes has had a huge part in that success. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior leads the Titans with 34 receptions, 580 yards and six touchdowns, adding another on a 21-yard run. Defensively, Hayes has registered six solo tackles and six pass breakups. He picked up his first Power Five offer, from Houston, on Sept. 29. — Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Fort Lauderdale: American Heritage DB Gregory Thomas

Thomas continues the tradition of elite defensive backs from American Heritage, following in the footsteps of Patrick Surtain, Tyson Campbell, Earl Little, and Damari Brown. Thomas' recruitment has gained momentum this year with offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Miami, and Western Kentucky. The Patriots' legacy of producing top-notch defensive backs lives on. — Quinten Lambert, Special to the USA Today Florida Network

Fort Myers: Bishop Verot DB Leroy Roker

Transferring from Canterbury to Bishop Verot has been a boon for Roker, a 6-foot-1 athlete who has fit like a glove in the improved Viking defense. At safety, Roker has 27 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He also has a kickoff return for a touchdown and two scores on offense. Roker's dynamic abilities have turned the heads of several programs including Iowa, Old Dominion and South Dakota, all offers he's picked up since June. — Dustin Levy, The News-Press

Gainesville: Newberry DT Jarquez Carter

The Panthers junior three-star recruit ranks second on the team with 33 tackles. His 19 tackles for loss clearly lead the team as do his five sacks. Those five sacks rank third in Class 1R. This success has brought a myriad of offers. Since early August, Carter has received offers from Cincinnati, Tennessee, Duke and Missouri with more likely on the way after visits - Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun

Jacksonville: Bolles S Simeon Caldwell

Ready for the next star on the Bolles defense? It could be Caldwell, who has NFL bloodlines (father Mike Caldwell is the Jaguars' defensive coordinator and played 11 years in the league as a linebacker) and comes up with one game-changing play after another. He forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and picked off the clinching interception to help Bolles defeat perennial power Trinity Christian, and his 46 first-half tackles rank among the top five for the Jacksonville area. Caldwell picked up a flurry of spring offers and the interest is continuing to grow, with Tennessee the most recent name in the mix. — Clayton Freeman, Florida Times Union

Miami: Miami Northwestern ATH Nick Lennear

Lennear has burst onto the scene early in his career. The freshman already has received offers from Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Georgia, and others. Starting as a freshman wide receiver at Miami Northwestern is no small feat, and Lennear has also played some defensive back, too. Keep a close eye on this future blue-chip prospect. — Quinten Lambert, Special to the USA Today Florida Network

Naples: First Baptist WR Jayden Petit

First Baptist just seems to churn out 6-foot-3 receivers or taller on a yearly basis, as Petit is 6-foot-4. The sophomore has 29 receptions for 443 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season, showing promise in just his second season as a varsity starter. The Big Ten has taken notice of Petit, who just got an offer Penn State not that long ago. A productive sophomore season could see Petit ranked by recruiting outlets at season's end. — Alex Martin, Naples Daily News

Northeast Florida: Trinity Christian DB Jayke Jones

Three pick-sixes in the season's first half? That's almost the reality for Jones, an all-out menace to quarterbacks in the opening weeks (one of his three scoring returns came off the board because of an illegal block in the back in the second half against Columbia). A regular part of Trinity's secondary rotation for three seasons now, Jones is starting to get onto the FBS recruiting radar, with FIU the latest offer. — Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union

Northwest Florida: Walton DL Jawaun Campbell

DeFuniak Springs, a town of roughly 7,000 and situated north of I-10 on the Panhandle, isn't exactly the hotbed of recruiting. Yet Jawaun Campbell, no hype or stars attached to his name, found a way to earn an offer from Big 12 Cincinnati. The defensive lineman is a captain of Walton's lauded defense, which amid a brutal schedule is allowing 24 points a game en route to a 5-0 start. The 6-foot, 275-pound reigning Daily News Defensive Player of the Year has 47 tackles, a sack, a blocked kick and a fumble recovery this year.

Ocala: Forest WR Israel Evans

Evans is running on a three game 100 receiving yards streak and its attracting college attention for the senior receiver. His 425 receiving yards are a county high through four games. Evans caught Florida Atlantic University's eye in early September. As he continues to rack up big games the Dallas, Texas native will continue to captivate college programs. — Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner

Orlando: Ocoee LB/EDGE Michael McClenton

McClenton made a name for himself as a freshman on Lake Mary's regional finalist team in 2022 when he recorded 96 tackles with five sacks. But no one could have predicted the 6-foot, 225-pounder would get off the to the kind of start he did this season. McClenton had a state-best 101 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles. He's been an absolute game wrecker coming off the edge and colleges certainly will take notice of McClenton, who likely profiles as an inside linebacker at the next level. — Jon Santucci, USA Today Florida Network

Palm Beach: Park Vista LB Sean Silva

Silva's film and stats through four games − 46 tackles, five for loss, two sacks and a safety − can make recruiters swoon, but the four-year starter's biggest sell is his commitment to his team and the game. Since his varsity career began in 2020, the Cobras have been through mass turnover, rolling through four different coaches and seeing a slew of players flee to other schools as a result. As recruiting ties with PV crumbled, Silva stayed to be the anchor of the program. He's reaping the benefits in his last lap, getting comparisons to Miami Dolphin and NFL Hall of Famer Zach Thomas for his ability to jet from sideline to sideline. Silva, billed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, carries a sub-4.7 second time in the 40-yard dash. Bethune-Cookman is looking to buy in early and is scheduled for a visit from Silva on October 14 when hosting Texas Southern. — Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post

Pensacola: Escambia DB Ladarian Clardy

Led by head coach Mike Bennett and defensive coordinator Gary Cowart, the Gators, who have posted shutouts in their past three games, have absolute monsters in its front seven, but "Squirrel" has shined as a member of talented secondary. The 6-foot, 175-pound free safety has established himself as one of the premier ballhawks on the Panhandle, snagging three interceptions from the safety position so far this season. Basically, if any pressure impacts a throw, odds are the speedy junior is going to get it. His impact also felt on the offensive side on the ball, as all three of his receptions have gone for touchdowns. Since the start of fall practice, Clardy, younger brother of late Kennesaw State quarterback Ladarius Clardy, has received offers from Vanderbilt and Charlotte, bringing his Division I total to 13. — Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal

St. Augustine: St. Augustine WR Carl Jenkins Jr.

Take your pick on the undefeated Yellow Jackets' offense, loaded with junior prospects on the rise. Jenkins is among the brightest, a deep-threat wide receiver with big-time numbers through four games (24 catches, 494 yards, six touchdowns). That's while splitting catches with several other future college receivers, including junior Trenton Jones and senior Myles Simmons, and connecting with two different quarterbacks (Wake Forest-committed Locklan Hewlett and Dylan Cook). Louisville is among the new offers for Jenkins. — Clayton Freeman, Florida Times Union

Tampa-St. Petersburg: Tampa Bay Tech CB Camren Campbell

Campbell is a known name and was committed to Michigan State for a few months before former Spartans coach Mel Tucker was suspended and subsequently fired in September. Maybe it's his availability or his strong play for a Titans team that got out to a 5-0 start — Campbell had 10 tackles and broke up five passes during the first five games — but he's picked up several offers in the past few weeks. Oklahoma, Kansas State, West Virginia, Colorado State and FAMU are among the schools to offer. — Jon Santucci, USA Today Florida Network

Treasure Coast: Fort Pierce Westwood WR Colton Foster

The 6-foot-4 junior came into the season with limited experience at the varsity level playing at Fort Pierce Central. Moving over to play for the Panthers this season, Foster has begun to blossom and through five games has caught five touchdown passes as both a downfield threat and a jump-ball savant. After catching a pair of touchdowns and registering his first 100-yard game of his career in a 31-12 victory against Okeechobee on Sept. 28, Florida Atlantic gave Foster his first Division I offer the next day and it could be the first of many to come. — Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Cocoa's Brady Hart among players who boosted recruiting in first half