Florida high school football: What you need to know about Thursday's state championships

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida High School Athletic Association's state championship football games are this week at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Here's a look at what to watch during Thursday's games.

Schedule

10 a.m.: Class 1M

Chaminade-Madonna (13-0) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (13-0)

3 p.m. Class 3S

St. Augustine (13-0) vs. Mainland (13-0)

8 p.m.: Class 1R

Hawthorne (12-0) vs. Madison County (10-1)

Game of the Day

St. Augustine's Myles Simmons (5) scores a touchdown against Dunbar's Kelby Tyre Jr. (8) during the first quarter of an FHSAA Class 3S state semifinal high school football matchup Friday, Nov. 30, 2023 at St. Augustine High School in St. Augustine, Fla. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets defeated the Dunbar Tigers 35-14 and advance to the state final in Tallahassee. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

St. Augustine vs. Mainland. The Class 3S state championship is a matchup of the two teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the USA Today Florida Network Class 3S poll to start the season. Mainland, the state runner-up in 2022, has an elite defense while St. Augustine has one of the classes most explosive offenses.

Florida high school football: Class 3S state championship game preview

Rematches

Madison County football defeated Bozeman 61-22 in the FHSAA Class 1R state semi-final on Boot Hill on Nov. 30, 2023

Chaminade-Madonna beat Clearwater Central Catholic 48-14 in the Class 1M championship in Tallahassee last season. The Lions led 28-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Chaminade quarterback Cedrick Baxter threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Florida high school football: Class 1M state championship game preview

Madison County beat Hawthorne 13-12 in the Class 1A championship in 2021. The Cowboys blocked a punt in the fourth quarter that led to the game-winning score. Hawthorne is the defending Class 1R champion and is playing in its fourth consecutive state championship game.

Florida high school football: Class 1R state championship game preview

5 Recruits to watch

Mainland's LJ McCray sacks the quarterback during Friday night's game against Vanguard.

Chaminade-Madonna WR Jeremiah Smith: The five-star receiver and consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 is committed to Ohio State.

Mainland EDGE LJ McCray: The 6-foot-6, 260-pound five star recruit has 37 tackles for loss this season and is committed to Florida.

Chaminade-Madonna WR/ATH Joshisa Trader: The Miami commit caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the state semifinal against Archbishop Carroll.

Mainland DB Zay Mincey: The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Mincey has three interceptions and 13 passes defended this season. His top offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Chaminade-Madonna S Zaquan Patterson: The Miami commit has 10 interceptions, 16 passes broken up and 9 blocked kicks in his career.

Florida high school football: What are the top matchups to watch in the 2023 state finals?

Number to remember

7: That's the number of shutouts Mainland's defense has this season, including a 33-day streak without allowing a point. Seven also is the total number of points Chaminade-Madonna has allowed in its past six games, dating back to October 20.

Around the USA Today Network

More: Meet the rivals: Football foes await St. Augustine, Mandarin, Bradford in FHSAA final

More: JACKETS BUZZ INTO FINAL: Devonte Lyons, defense lead St. Augustine football past Dunbar

More: ST. AUGUSTINE SWARM: Yellow Jackets' air game powers run to 3S FHSAA football final

More: Robinson, first 1,000-yard rusher at Mainland since 2015, leads Bucs into title game

More: 'Words can't explain it': Mainland pulls away from Vanguard in Class 3S football semifinal

More: The final two: Hawthorne and Bradford advance to state title game against familiar opponents

More: BACK TO TALLY: Hawthorne annihilates Blountstown to return to fourth straight 1R state title game

More: Madison County football embracing return to state title game, ready for matchup with Hawthorne

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football: What to know about Thursday's state finals