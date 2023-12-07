Florida high school football: What you need to know about Thursday's state championships
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida High School Athletic Association's state championship football games are this week at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.
Here's a look at what to watch during Thursday's games.
Schedule
10 a.m.: Class 1M
Chaminade-Madonna (13-0) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (13-0)
3 p.m. Class 3S
St. Augustine (13-0) vs. Mainland (13-0)
8 p.m.: Class 1R
Hawthorne (12-0) vs. Madison County (10-1)
Game of the Day
St. Augustine vs. Mainland. The Class 3S state championship is a matchup of the two teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the USA Today Florida Network Class 3S poll to start the season. Mainland, the state runner-up in 2022, has an elite defense while St. Augustine has one of the classes most explosive offenses.
Florida high school football: Class 3S state championship game preview
Rematches
Chaminade-Madonna beat Clearwater Central Catholic 48-14 in the Class 1M championship in Tallahassee last season. The Lions led 28-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Chaminade quarterback Cedrick Baxter threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Florida high school football: Class 1M state championship game preview
Madison County beat Hawthorne 13-12 in the Class 1A championship in 2021. The Cowboys blocked a punt in the fourth quarter that led to the game-winning score. Hawthorne is the defending Class 1R champion and is playing in its fourth consecutive state championship game.
Florida high school football: Class 1R state championship game preview
5 Recruits to watch
Chaminade-Madonna WR Jeremiah Smith: The five-star receiver and consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 is committed to Ohio State.
Mainland EDGE LJ McCray: The 6-foot-6, 260-pound five star recruit has 37 tackles for loss this season and is committed to Florida.
Chaminade-Madonna WR/ATH Joshisa Trader: The Miami commit caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the state semifinal against Archbishop Carroll.
Mainland DB Zay Mincey: The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Mincey has three interceptions and 13 passes defended this season. His top offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Miami.
Chaminade-Madonna S Zaquan Patterson: The Miami commit has 10 interceptions, 16 passes broken up and 9 blocked kicks in his career.
Florida high school football: What are the top matchups to watch in the 2023 state finals?
Number to remember
7: That's the number of shutouts Mainland's defense has this season, including a 33-day streak without allowing a point. Seven also is the total number of points Chaminade-Madonna has allowed in its past six games, dating back to October 20.
