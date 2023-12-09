Florida high school football: What you need to know about Saturday's state championships

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida High School Athletic Association's state championship football games are this week at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Here's a look at what to watch during Saturday's games.

Schedule

10 a.m.: Class 2M

Norland (14-0) vs. Berkeley Prep (12-2)

3 p.m. Class 3M

St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1) vs. Homestead (12-1)

8 p.m.: Class 4S

Venice (12-2) vs. Lakeland (11-3)

Game of the Day

Lakeland takes the field to play Venice in the Class 4S state championship game at DRV PNK Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

Venice vs. Lakeland: The Class 4S state championship is a rematch of the 2022 final, which Lakeland won 21-14. That game was showcase for the Dreadnaughts defense, which held Venice to less than 150 yards of total offense. Venice comes into this game with a 12-game win streak with only one game being decided by less than 21 points. Lakeland rallied from a 14-0 first-half deficit to knock off top-ranked Buchholz 21-20 in the state semifinal.

Florida high school football: Class 4S state championship game preview

Florida high school football: Class 2M state championship game preview

Florida high school football: What are the top matchups to watch in the 2023 state finals?

Rematch

St. Thomas Aquinas celebrates its 38-21 win against Homestead in the Class 3M state championship Thursday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Homestead: Aquinas pulled away in the fourth quarter and won last year's Class 3M championship game 38-21. The Raiders rushed for 290 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry against the Broncos. Aquinas is going for its fifth consecutive state championship, which would be a new state record.

Florida high school football: Class 3M state championship game preview

5 recruits to watch

Venice corner back Charles Lester (1) heads upfield with ImmokaleeÕs Marshon Jackson (14) in tow during 2023 FHSAA Friday night playoff action in Venice. Venice handily defeated Immokalee 56-14 to advance. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Berkley Prep DB Dallas Golden: The junior is one half of the Buccaneers' rushing tandem and has 1,971 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns. Golden's offers include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.

St. Thomas Aquinas RB Jordan Lyle: The Ohio State commit has rushed for 1,259 yards and 20 touchdowns and is averaging11.1 yards per carry.

St. Thomas Aquinas WR Chance Robinson: The 6-foot-2, 190-pouder has caught 34 passes for 473 yards and 11 touchdowns. Robinson is committed to Miami.

Venice CB Charles Lester III: The 6-foot-2, 184-pound Florida State commit has seven passes broken up, three interceptions and three offensive touchdowns.

Homestead WR Coretz Mills: The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior has offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and others.

Number to remember

Vikings quarterabck Ennio Yapoor scrambles before throwing a touchdown against Lakeland on August 25th 2023.

10,889: That's the total number of career passing yards for Norland junior quarterback Ennio Yapoor, who became Maimi-Dade County's all-time leading passer in the Vikings regional championship win against Central. Yapoor has thrown for at least 300 yards seven times this season.

Around the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football: What to know about Friday's state finals