Florida high school football: Who did the best job recruiting Florida in the 2024 class?

Florida is one of the most talent-rich states in the country.

That's nothing new, but the fact is reinforced every year when the nation's top college football programs raid the state for the building blocks of their program.

This year's class was no different.

Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, ranked as the nation's top recruit by 247Sports. On3 and Rivals.

IMG cornerback Ellis Robinson III (No. 3 USA Today) was the top-ranked player in the nation by ESPN. IMG defensive lineman David Stone (No. 2 USA Today) was ranked in the top nine nationally by Rivals, On3 and ESPN.

Here’s a look at the FBS programs that did the best job recruiting Florida players in the 2024 class.

Florida schools

1. Miami

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 10

Chaminade-Madonna 4-star safety Zaquan Patterson committed to Miami on Saturday.

The Hurricanes signed 14 in-state players, including four of the top 10 players on the USA Today Florida Network top 100: Chaminade-Madonna safety Zaquan Patterson (No. 6), Central edge rusher/defensive lineman Armondo Blount (No. 8), Chaminade wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader (No. 9) and Largo linebacker Adarius Hayes (No. 10). Overall, Miami signed eight of the top 35 players in the state.

2. Florida State

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 11

Venice corner back Charles Lester (1) heads upfield with ImmokaleeÕs Marshon Jackson (14) in tow during 2023 FHSAA Friday night playoff action in Venice. Venice handily defeated Immokalee 56-14 to advance. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

The Seminoles signed 13 in-state players, headlined by defensive backs Charles Lester III (Venice, No. 13), Cai Bates (Edgewater, No. 16) and Jamari Howard (Norland, No. 22) and Central athlete Lawayne McCoy (No. 17). Getting Benjamin athlete Amaree Williams (No. 21) after the early signing period was a nice addition.

3. Florida

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 7

Mainland’s LJ Mccray (11) celebrates a sack during Friday night’s game against Vanguard.

It was a class surprisingly light on in-state players for the Gators, with fewer than half of the program's high school signees (seven of 17) coming from Florida. The Gators landed the state's top-ranked edge rusher (Mainland's LJ McCray, No. 4) and linebacker (Buchholz' Myles Graham, No. 7) as well as Dunbar wide receiver Tawaski Abrams (No. 40) and IMG wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins (No. 44).

4. USF

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 3

Vanguard Knights Kendarius Lee (55) congratulates Vanguard Knights Fred Gaskin (1) on his touchdown run. The Mainland Buccaneers hosted the Vanguard Knights at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023 in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships. Vanguard lost 34-12. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

The Bulls signed the biggest class in the state with 28 players, including 19 from Florida high schools. USF's class is headlined by IMG tight end Jonathan Echols (No. 30) and Vanguard defensive back Fred Gaskin (No. 75), two of the top ranked recruits in program history. USF closed well too, flipping Mainland linebacker Rodney Hill (No. 92) and adding a pair of defensive backs on National Signing Day.

5. UCF

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 3

Rockledge's Jaylen Heyward, the No. 4 all-time recruit in UCF history per 247Sports' composite rankings, will enter the mix at cornerback for the 2024 season.

The Knights signed another impressive class, this time with 10 Florida prep athletes. The list is headlined by Carrollwood Day wide receiver Bredell Richardson (No. 36), Rockledge defensive back Jaylen Heyward (No. 43), St. Thomas Aquinas running back Stacy Gage (No. 87) and Armwood wide receiver Kason Stokes.

6. FAU

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0

Trinity Christian ATH Kyle Boylston looks toward a teammate during warmups.

Fourteen of the Owls high school signees are from Florida. The list includes Palm Beach Gardens safety Michael Wright III, Belen Jesuit edge rusher Gavench Marcelin and Trinity Christian athlete Kyle Boylston. Ten of the in-state signees are on the defensive side of the ball.

7. FIU

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) celebrates his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an FHSAA Class 3S state semifinal high school football matchup Friday, Nov. 30, 2023 at St. Augustine High School in St. Augustine, Fla. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets defeated the Dunbar Tigers 35-14 and advance to the state final in Tallahassee. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Panthers signed thirteen high school players from Florida, including three players who appeared in state championship games in the fall: St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons, Norland defensive lineman Germaine Carter and Columbus defensive lineman Robert Williams.

Non-Florida schools by conference

AAC: Tulane

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1

VeniceÕs Zycarl Lewis (2) looks up field for a huge gain and a touchdown during Friday night light action in Venice, Florida. The Indians defeated the Royal Knights 54-0. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Technically, Navy has the biggest class with six Florida players, but Tulane checks both the quantity and quality boxes. The Green Wave signed four players, including landing Venice wide receiver ZyCarl Lewis (No. 67) on National Signing Day. Winter Haven athlete Guiseann Mirtil, Mainland cornerback E’Zaiah Shine and Largo safety Chase Green round out the class.

ACC: Clemson

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 5

Adam Kissayi, 2024 defensive end/ tight end from Heritage High, Florida, football recruit Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers signed five players from the Sunshine State, which is the most Clemson signed in a single class since 2019. Clemson had success in Tampa, landing Tampa Catholic wide receiver TJ Moore (No. 20), Carrollwood Day defensive back Tavoy Feagin (No. 24) and linebacker Wade Woodaz (No. 77).

Big 12: West Virginia

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1

MCC to West Virginia receiver DayDay Farmer is joined by family and head coach Nate Hooks after signing on Wed., Dec. 20, 2023.

With Oklahoma (and Texas) jumping to the SEC, West Virginia claims the top spot this cycle. The Mountaineers signed three Florida players: Melbourne Central Catholic wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer (No. 57), Auburndale defensive lineman Nate Gabriel and Dunnellon athlete Chris Henry. Flipping Farmer during the early signing period was impressive.

Big Ten: Rutgers

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1

Cardinal Newman cornerback Kevin Levy intercepts the ball against Benjamin during their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

The Scarlet Knights had an outstanding summer recruiting Florida players and were able to hold on to them through the early signing period. The haul includes Cardinal Newman athlete Kevin Levy (No. 69), Lincoln linebacker Sam Robinson, University safety Dahkari Gilley and Norland twins Tycoolhill and Tyclean Luman.

C-USA: Western Kentucky

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0

Vero Beach’s Xavion Griffin (7) runs the ball against Westwood in a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The Hilltoppers landed five players from Florida: Vero Beach safety Xavion Griffin, First Coast quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr., Eustis edge rusher Zsacari Minnis, Merritt Island offensive lineman Gabriel Arnold and Vanguard wide receiver Dallen Ponder.

MAC: Western Michigan

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1

Lakeland (2) Carlos Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Bartow (11) Jay'son Williams during first half action in Lakeland Fl.. Friday November 17,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

The Broncos signed eight players from Florida — or double the amount they signed from any other state. The list is headlined by Lakeland athlete Carlos Mitchell Jr. (No. 78). Western Michigan’s haul also includes Dillard edge rusher Joshua Lloyd, Vanguard safety Cameron Powell and Southridge athlete Jayqyan Reid.

Mountain West: Air Force

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0

St. John Paul II junior quarterback Tremaine Hughes Jr. looks for an open teammate in a game against Wakulla on Oct. 7, 2022, at Wakulla High School. The War Eagles won, 39-36.

Mountain West teams rarely recruit the Sunshine State, but Air Force managed to snag three players during the last cycle: Yulee tight end Ryan Hale, John Paul II athlete Tremaine Hughes and Venice offensive lineman Matthew Peavley.

Pac-12: Washington State

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0

The Pac-12 is down to just two teams because of realignment, but the Cougars still landed a pair of Florida players in Clearwater Academy International quarterback Evans Chuba and Western athlete Jaylon Edmond.

SEC: Missouri

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 4

Much like Rutgers, Missouri had a very successful summer in Florida and held on to each of their committed players through the early signing period. The Tigers landed Hudson defensive lineman Elisa Williams (No. 34), Mosley cornerback Cameron Keys (No. 41) and a trio of players from state power St. Thomas Aquinas — including linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (No. 49) and wide receiver James Madison II (No. 51).

Sun Belt Conference: Appalachian State

USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0

Beachside wide receiver Bryce Gee (1) runs through warm-ups before a high school football game against Christ's Church on September 12, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

The Mountaineers signed four Florida players, led by Columbus standout wide receiver Jose Loen. The class also includes Belen Jesuit running back Khamani Alexander, who decommitted from Georgia Tech a week before the early signing period, Wekiva running back Anthony Rosier and Beachside wide receiver Bryce Gee.

