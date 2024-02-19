Florida high school football: Who did the best job recruiting Florida in the 2024 class?
Florida is one of the most talent-rich states in the country.
That's nothing new, but the fact is reinforced every year when the nation's top college football programs raid the state for the building blocks of their program.
This year's class was no different.
Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, ranked as the nation's top recruit by 247Sports. On3 and Rivals.
IMG cornerback Ellis Robinson III (No. 3 USA Today) was the top-ranked player in the nation by ESPN. IMG defensive lineman David Stone (No. 2 USA Today) was ranked in the top nine nationally by Rivals, On3 and ESPN.
Here’s a look at the FBS programs that did the best job recruiting Florida players in the 2024 class.
USA Today Top 100: Who are the top senior football recruits in Florida?
Recruiting: 10 Florida players who should compete for immediate playing time in college
Florida high school football recruiting: Favorite prospects, classes from National Signing Day
Florida high school football recruiting: Biggest winners from the early signing period
Florida schools
1. Miami
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 10
The Hurricanes signed 14 in-state players, including four of the top 10 players on the USA Today Florida Network top 100: Chaminade-Madonna safety Zaquan Patterson (No. 6), Central edge rusher/defensive lineman Armondo Blount (No. 8), Chaminade wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader (No. 9) and Largo linebacker Adarius Hayes (No. 10). Overall, Miami signed eight of the top 35 players in the state.
2. Florida State
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 11
The Seminoles signed 13 in-state players, headlined by defensive backs Charles Lester III (Venice, No. 13), Cai Bates (Edgewater, No. 16) and Jamari Howard (Norland, No. 22) and Central athlete Lawayne McCoy (No. 17). Getting Benjamin athlete Amaree Williams (No. 21) after the early signing period was a nice addition.
An analysis of FSU football Transfer Portal additions, according to Pro Football Focus
3. Florida
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 7
It was a class surprisingly light on in-state players for the Gators, with fewer than half of the program's high school signees (seven of 17) coming from Florida. The Gators landed the state's top-ranked edge rusher (Mainland's LJ McCray, No. 4) and linebacker (Buchholz' Myles Graham, No. 7) as well as Dunbar wide receiver Tawaski Abrams (No. 40) and IMG wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins (No. 44).
Florida football 2024 recruiting class: Meet UF's signees
4. USF
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 3
The Bulls signed the biggest class in the state with 28 players, including 19 from Florida high schools. USF's class is headlined by IMG tight end Jonathan Echols (No. 30) and Vanguard defensive back Fred Gaskin (No. 75), two of the top ranked recruits in program history. USF closed well too, flipping Mainland linebacker Rodney Hill (No. 92) and adding a pair of defensive backs on National Signing Day.
5. UCF
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 3
The Knights signed another impressive class, this time with 10 Florida prep athletes. The list is headlined by Carrollwood Day wide receiver Bredell Richardson (No. 36), Rockledge defensive back Jaylen Heyward (No. 43), St. Thomas Aquinas running back Stacy Gage (No. 87) and Armwood wide receiver Kason Stokes.
All-Americans Qua Birdsong, Kylan Fox, Jaylen Heyward seek instant impact for UCF football
6. FAU
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0
Fourteen of the Owls high school signees are from Florida. The list includes Palm Beach Gardens safety Michael Wright III, Belen Jesuit edge rusher Gavench Marcelin and Trinity Christian athlete Kyle Boylston. Ten of the in-state signees are on the defensive side of the ball.
Tom Herman stocks up on Florida recruits in latest FAU football signing class
7. FIU
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0
The Panthers signed thirteen high school players from Florida, including three players who appeared in state championship games in the fall: St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons, Norland defensive lineman Germaine Carter and Columbus defensive lineman Robert Williams.
Non-Florida schools by conference
AAC: Tulane
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1
Technically, Navy has the biggest class with six Florida players, but Tulane checks both the quantity and quality boxes. The Green Wave signed four players, including landing Venice wide receiver ZyCarl Lewis (No. 67) on National Signing Day. Winter Haven athlete Guiseann Mirtil, Mainland cornerback E’Zaiah Shine and Largo safety Chase Green round out the class.
Best AAC team recruiting Florida in 2023: Temple
ACC: Clemson
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 5
The Tigers signed five players from the Sunshine State, which is the most Clemson signed in a single class since 2019. Clemson had success in Tampa, landing Tampa Catholic wide receiver TJ Moore (No. 20), Carrollwood Day defensive back Tavoy Feagin (No. 24) and linebacker Wade Woodaz (No. 77).
Best ACC team recruiting Florida in 2023: Pitt
Big 12: West Virginia
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1
With Oklahoma (and Texas) jumping to the SEC, West Virginia claims the top spot this cycle. The Mountaineers signed three Florida players: Melbourne Central Catholic wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer (No. 57), Auburndale defensive lineman Nate Gabriel and Dunnellon athlete Chris Henry. Flipping Farmer during the early signing period was impressive.
Best Big 12 team recruiting Florida in 2023: Oklahoma
Big Ten: Rutgers
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1
The Scarlet Knights had an outstanding summer recruiting Florida players and were able to hold on to them through the early signing period. The haul includes Cardinal Newman athlete Kevin Levy (No. 69), Lincoln linebacker Sam Robinson, University safety Dahkari Gilley and Norland twins Tycoolhill and Tyclean Luman.
Best Big Ten team recruiting Florida in 2023: Ohio State
C-USA: Western Kentucky
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0
The Hilltoppers landed five players from Florida: Vero Beach safety Xavion Griffin, First Coast quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr., Eustis edge rusher Zsacari Minnis, Merritt Island offensive lineman Gabriel Arnold and Vanguard wide receiver Dallen Ponder.
Best C-USA team recruiting Florida in 2023: UAB
MAC: Western Michigan
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 1
The Broncos signed eight players from Florida — or double the amount they signed from any other state. The list is headlined by Lakeland athlete Carlos Mitchell Jr. (No. 78). Western Michigan’s haul also includes Dillard edge rusher Joshua Lloyd, Vanguard safety Cameron Powell and Southridge athlete Jayqyan Reid.
Best MAC team recruiting Florida in 2023: Central Michigan
Mountain West: Air Force
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0
Mountain West teams rarely recruit the Sunshine State, but Air Force managed to snag three players during the last cycle: Yulee tight end Ryan Hale, John Paul II athlete Tremaine Hughes and Venice offensive lineman Matthew Peavley.
Best Mountain West team recruiting Florida in 2023: Boise State
Pac-12: Washington State
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0
Welcome to #TheDen, @chuba_evans
BIG COUG ENERGY 🗣#GoCougs | #WAZZU | #ToTheDen24 pic.twitter.com/G2sQqNKhgB
— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 20, 2023
The Pac-12 is down to just two teams because of realignment, but the Cougars still landed a pair of Florida players in Clearwater Academy International quarterback Evans Chuba and Western athlete Jaylon Edmond.
Best Pac-12 team recruiting Florida in 2023: Colorado
SEC: Missouri
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 4
Much like Rutgers, Missouri had a very successful summer in Florida and held on to each of their committed players through the early signing period. The Tigers landed Hudson defensive lineman Elisa Williams (No. 34), Mosley cornerback Cameron Keys (No. 41) and a trio of players from state power St. Thomas Aquinas — including linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (No. 49) and wide receiver James Madison II (No. 51).
Best SEC team recruiting Florida in 2023: Georgia
Sun Belt Conference: Appalachian State
USA Today Florida Network top 100 signees: 0
The Mountaineers signed four Florida players, led by Columbus standout wide receiver Jose Loen. The class also includes Belen Jesuit running back Khamani Alexander, who decommitted from Georgia Tech a week before the early signing period, Wekiva running back Anthony Rosier and Beachside wide receiver Bryce Gee.
Best Sun Belt team recruiting Florida in 2023: Coastal Carolina
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Football: Which programs did the best job recruiting Florida in 2024?