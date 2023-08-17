Florida high school football: Best games, recruits to watch during Kickoff Classic week
It's game time.
Sure, the Kickoff Classic games don't count in the standing or rankings, but we finally have high school football games this week.
Thursday and Friday feature several outstanding matchups, including Edgewater at Seminole, Tampa Bay Tech at Venice, Jesuit at Jones and Carrollwood Day at Rockledge.
Games of the Week
Tampa Bay Tech at Venice
Tampa Bay Tech, the Class 7A state runner-up in 2021, won nine games and reached the regional semifinal last fall. Venice was the Class 4M state runner-up in 2022 and is one of the favorites to win a state championship this season. The matchup between the Titans standout receivers against Venice's outstanding defensive backs should be a lot of fun.
Carrollwood Day at Rockledge
This game features two state championship contenders and a lot of college talent. Carrollwood Day won six games and reached the regional championship game in 2022. Rockledge won eight of its first nine games last fall, when they reached the regional final. Rockledge beat Carrollwood Day 20-6 during the regular season in 2022.
American Heritage at Booker T. Washington
Two of the premier South Florida powers from Class 2M face off in Miami. Heritage went 13-2 and reached the state championship game in 2022. Booker T. Washington went 9-3 and advanced to the regional semifinals last season. Both teams have talented skill position players with big-play potential.
Edgewater at Seminole
Two Central Florida with state title hopes meet in Sanford on Friday. Edgewater went 12-1 — including an undefeated regular season — and reached the regional championship game. Seminole, which has a new coach in former Seminoles defensive coordinator Karl Calhoun Jr., was the Class 8A state champion in 2020 and advanced to the regional semifinal in 2022.
Jesuit at Jones
Perennial Class 3M powers Jesuit and Jones play in a Kickoff Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Both teams were state semifinalist last season with sights on the state championships this season. Jesuit won nine games in 2022 despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. Jones started last season 1-2, but then went on a 10-game win streak and advanced to the Final Four.
Miami Central at Vanguard
Defending national champion Miami Central hits the road to take on a talented Vanguard team. Central went undefeated, claimed its fourth consecutive state title and was named the top team in the nation by NationalHSFB.com. Vanguard went 8-4 in 2022 and reached the regional semifinal before falling to eventual Class 3S champion Lake Wales.
Apopka at Osceola
Another game featuring two of the top teams in Central Florida. Apopka went 10-4, won a loaded District 2-4M and was the Class 4M state runner-up in 2022. Osceola started last season 2-3 before going on an eight-game win streak and advancing to the Final Four.
Armwood at Lakeland
Armwood went 6-4 in 2022 with all three of its in-state losses coming by a single score at the hands of playoff teams. Lakeland, with new coach Marvin Frazier, went 14-0 last season and won the Class 4S state championship.
Best individual recruiting matchups
Tampa Bay Tech 2025 WRs Dallas Wilson and Santonyo Isaac vs. Venice 2024 CBs Charles Lester III and Deylen Platt
Get your popcorn ready because all four of these players are impressive recruits with size and elite ability. Wilson, an Oregon commit, led the Titans with 40 passes for 874 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Isaac, who has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and others, had 501 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman but missed most of 2022 because of an injury. Lester, a Florida State commit, had 18 tackles and an interception at Sarasota Riverview in 2022. Platt, who has offers from Illinois, Ole Miss and Wisconsin, had 38 tackles, eight passes broken up and an interception last season.
Carrollwood Day 2024 WR Bredell Richardson vs. Rockledge 2024 S Jaylen Heyward
Richardson and Heyward made Aug. 8 a banner day as the two four-star recruits both committed to UCF within a few hours of each other. They’ll share the same field Friday. Richardson led the Patriots with 21 catches, 405 yard three touchdowns last season. Heyward had 44 tackles, eight passes broken up, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2022.
Seminole 2024 WR Michael Key vs. Edgewater 2024 CB Cai Bates
Key has offers from Iowa State, Pitt and USF; Bates is committed to LSU
Jesuit 2025 RB Justin Thurman vs. Jones 2024 DL D’antre Robinson
Thurman is committed to Notre Dame; Robinson is committed to Texas
Miami Central 2024 WR Lawayne McCoy vs. Vanguard 2024 DB Fred Gaskin III
McCoy is committed to Florida State; Gaskin is committed to USF
IMG 2025 WR Winston Watkins vs. Lipscomb (Tennessee) 2025 DB CJ Jimcoily
Watkins is committed to Colorado; Jimcoily has offers from Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee
Plant 2025 RB Waltez Clark vs. Wharton 2024 EDGE Booker Pickett Jr.
Clark has offers from Florida, Florida State and Ohio State; Pickett has a top five of Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and South Carolina
American Heritage 2026 ATH Malachi Toney vs. Booker T. Washington 2025 CB Ben Hanks Jr.
Toney has offers from Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State; Hanks has offers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia
Melbourne Central Catholic 2024 WR Dayday Farmer vs. Atlantic 2025 ATH Kwasie Kwaku Jr.
Farmer is a UCF commit; Kwaku has offers from FAU, Pitt and USF
Clearwater Academy International 2024 WR Dallas Sims vs. Palmetto 2025 CB Colton Davis
Sims is committed to Minnesota; Davis has offers from Ole Miss, Pitt and Tennessee
Armwood 2024 WR Kason Stokes vs. Lakeland 2024 S Brayshon Williams
Stokes is committed to UCF; Williams has offers from Auburn, Colorado and Texas A&M
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida high school football: What to watch during Kickoff Classic week