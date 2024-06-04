Florida High School Athletic Association approves NIL compensation for student-athletes

The Florida High School Athletic Association approved during its Tuesday meeting changes allowing compensation for student-athletes.

FHSAA voted to approve a change to its bylaws allowing the high school athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, known as NIL, our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

Action News Jax told you in February 2023 when a Bartram Trail High School girls lacrosse player was denied the opportunity to profit from an NIL deal. At that time, the league’s bylaws said she would have had to forfeit her amateur status.

WFTV said that schools and districts would not be included in NIL deals.

Students and parents would also have to negotiate potential deals independently.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.