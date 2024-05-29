Florida High School Athletic Association board to vote on NIL Tuesday

The Florida High School Athletic Assocation's Board of Directors will be voting on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) next week.

The FHSAA released the agenda for the board meeting on June 3-4 on Wednesday. The board has had multiple workshops on NIL the past few months. It is scheduled to vote on NIL on Tuesday.

FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon told the USA Today Florida Network in December that one of his biggest concerns over allowing high school students to profit from their name, image and likeness was the state's open enrollment policy, which other states do not have.

At a Board of Directors workshop on May 14, Damon suggested wording that would prohibit students who transfer from entering into an NIL deal within a year of being at their new school. Multiple board members quickly said they did not want that.

Thirty states and the District of Columbia allow high school students to profit from NIL. The Georgia High School Association approved a bylaw to allow NIL in October.

Wisconsin's Interscholastic Athletic Assocation voted against a constitutional amendment that would allow high school students to profit from NIL in late April.

