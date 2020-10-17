Florida head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for coronavirus

Florida head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Saturday. He's just the latest Gator to test positive, as the team has been heavily impacted recently by the spread of coronavirus.

Mullen shared the news on Twitter, confirming he is self-isolating and thanking Florida fans for their support as the team continues to deal with its recent outbreak.

"Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week," Mullen said. "Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test was confirmed.

"I'm continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe."

Earlier this week, Florida had Saturday's game against LSU postponed due to a spike of positive coronavirus tests that left them with less than 53 scholarship players on the active roster — 21 players and two coaches returned positive coronavirus tests.

The SEC has had a rough week dealing with COVID-19 — three games were postponed, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on the verge of not coaching the Crimson Tide's game against Georgia Saturday night due to a false-positive test.