Florida head coach Billy Napier relying heavily on former Gators

New Florida head coach Billy Napier has built an army off the field, hiring nearly 50 plus people to attempt to get the program back to its glory days. However, he also relies on people who aren’t on his payroll to help him early in his tenure as the Gators’ new head coach. Napier has consistently leaned on former Florida coaches, administrators and players for advice and feedback.

“One of the most important things we do is ask questions and listen,” Napier said about reaching out to former Gators after Florida’s second spring scrimmage. “I really think history is the best indicator of the future, so when Florida was successful, what contributed to that? What were the factors that led to that success? I’m always looking for a way to improve, and I want to know the history of the place we’re at.”

For example, former Gators quarterback and 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel has been a constant fixture at Napier’s practices this spring. The media has observed Napier and Wuerffel talking after several practices. He also invited Wuerffel to speak to the team earlier this spring.

Napier also named the team’s Man of the Month Award after him, which was first given to linebackerChief Borders. Florida said the award is given to a player who exemplifies the Gator Standard, demonstrating holistic excellence in leadership, character, service and academics.

Wuerffel said that he has been encouraged by what he has seen from Napier so far.

“The sheer number of quality people that are part of this program now, from all the coaches to the people doing all sorts of other aspects,” he said. “The GatorMade program, Katie Turner and Bri (Wade) and what they’re doing with recruiting, it is really remarkable. I’ve been very grateful to have a little bit of bandwidth in my life and said, ‘Hey, if I can help with some things…’ So I’ve been around a little more, and I’m enjoying it.”

Wuerffel isn’t the only former Gator Napier has spoken to. He conversed with several former Florida players who came to work out at Florida’s Pro Day.

Napier is taking the right approach in his attempt to bring Florida back to the top of the college football world by keeping former Gators involved with the program and the process.

