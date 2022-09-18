Florida hangs on to top-25 spot in Week 3 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida barely beat USF on Saturday, but the Gators are still ranked in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

UF came in at No. 22 on Sunday’s Week 3 update, a one-spot drop after the Gators fell from No. 19 to 21 last weekend. That feels a bit kind, considering Florida’s struggles at home against a mediocre team, but this is still the same team that upset No. 8 Utah in Week 1.

The Gators face No. 12 Tennessee next week and could move up a few spots with a road win. It’ll be the third ranked matchup of the season for Florida and is essentially a must-win with Georgia and Texas A&M still on the schedule.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 3-0 1,594 (40) +1 2 Alabama 3-0 1,584 (24) -1 3 Ohio State 3-0 1,505 (1) – 4 Michigan 3-0 1,379 +1 5 Clemson 3-0 1,362 -1 6 Oklahoma 3-0 1,281 – 7 Southern California 3-0 1,183 +1 8 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,161 -1 9 Kentucky 3-0 1,063 +1 10 Arkansas 3-0 934 +1 11 North Carolina State 3-0 919 +1 12 Tennessee 3-0 826 +4 13 Ole Miss 3-0 734 +4 14 Utah 2-1 726 +1 15 Penn State 3-0 579 +8 16 Wake Forest 3-0 529 +2 17 Baylor 2-1 507 +2 18 Oregon 2-1 468 +6 19 Texas 2-1 438 +1 20 Texas A&M 2-1 385 +2 21 Michigan State 2-1 305 -12 22 Florida 2-1 297 -1 23 Brigham Young 2-1 253 -9 24 Washington 3-0 244 +20 25 Miami 2-1 234 -12

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Story continues

Georgia: No. 1

Alabama: No. 2

Kentucky: No. 9

Arkansas: No. 10

Tennessee: No. 12

Ole Miss: No. 13

Texas A&M: No. 20

Florida: No. 22

ACC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson: No. 5

NC State: No. 11

Wake Forest: No. 16

Miami: No. 25

Big Ten

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State: No. 3

Michigan: No. 4

Penn State: No. 15

Michigan State: No. 21

Big 12

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: No. 6

Oklahoma State: No. 8

Baylor: No. 17

Texas: No. 19

Pac-12

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

USC: No. 7

Utah: No. 14

Oregon: No. 18

Washington: No. 24

Read more

[lawrence-related id=92264,92262,92110,92108,92099,92095]

[listicle id=92137]

[listicle id=92187]

[listicle id=92230]

[listicle id=92268]

[vertical-gallery id=92135]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire