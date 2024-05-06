Florida hands Tennessee No. 1 spot on D1Baseball rankings

Florida hasn’t appeared on the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for weeks, and a series loss to Tennessee not only kept the Gators on the outside looking in but also handed the Volunteers the No. 1 spot in the country.

Tennessee won the rubber match Saturday, 16-3, handing Golden Spikes candidate Jac Caglianone his first season loss as a pitcher. Mix in series losses from both Arkansas and Texas A&M and it’s easy to see how the Volunteers jump to the No. 1 spot this week. The Aggies check-in at No. 3, followed by Kentucky and Arkansas.

As for the rest of the SEC, the trio of South Carolina, Mississippi State and Georgia occupy the Nos. 13-15 spots, respectively. Alabama and Vanderbilt are unranked after appearing in the top 25 a week ago.

The season has not gone the way Gators fans envisioned after seeing the club make it all the way to the College World Series Finals a year ago, but there is still time to right the ship.

Florida hosts USF on Tuesday for the final midweek game of the season. Then, No. 4 Kentucky comes to town and the season ends with a three-game set in Athens against Georgia.

D1Baseball also offers an RPI report which puts Florida at No. 23 in the country. The Gators have held relatively steady this week despite the series loss, moving down just one place in the last seven days.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire