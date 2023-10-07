Florida handles Vanderbilt to rebound from Kentucky loss

GAINESVILLE — Florida continued its success in the Swamp against Vanderbilt, avenging a brutal loss last season on the Commodores’ home field.

Like many things these days with Billy Napier’s Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC), it wasn’t exactly easy.

UF eventually coasted to a comfortable 38-14 win, using a balanced attack against one of the SEC’s worst defenses to bounce back from last week’s beatdown at Kentucky.

The Gators entered as an 18.5-point favorite against a squad riding a four-game losing streak and starting backup quarterback Ken Seals, who was the starter during Vanderbilt’s 42-0 loss in Gainesville during the 2021 season.

UF defeated the Commodores by a combined 98-0 during their last two trips to Gainesville. But the Gators needed a dropped fourth-down pass on the goal line from Seals to Vandy backup tight end Kamrean Johnson to maintain a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Two series later, tailback Montrell Johnson Jr. capped a 71-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown for a 21-7 advantage with 41 second left in the first half. Forced to shoulder the workload with sidekick Trevor Etienne out with an upper body injury suffered at Kentucky, Johnson totaled a season-high 135 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Coach Clark Lea’s overmatched squad (2-5, 0-3) could not keep up as an announced homecoming crowd of 89,432 looked on.

Standouts

Vanderbilt

Ken Seals: The quarterback went 19-for-34 passing for 276 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions after he threw 2 during the Commodores’ 42-0 loss at the Swamp in 2021.

Will Sheppard: The team’s star receiver’s 85-yard touchdown catch tied the game at 7 and highlighted a 107-yard day on 3 catches.

Savion Riley: The sophomore safety record 12 tackles, 9 of them solos.

Florida

Arlis Boardingham: The redshirt freshman tight end had a breakout performances, finishing with 7 catches for 99 yards that included 2 TDs.

Eugene Wilson III: The true freshman receiver had a team-high 8 catches for 64 yards, including a 9-yard reception for his first career touchdown.

Jaydon Hill: The veteran defensive back continues to thrive at the STAR position. He recorded a pass breakup and a key third-down stop among his 4 tackles.

Noteworthy

– UF veteran cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. has allowed 3 touchdowns in 2023, including an 85-yarder to Sheppard.

— True freshman Bryce Thornton made his first career start in place of sophomore safety Miguel Mitchell, who was questionable with a lower-body injury.

— True freshman edge rusher T.J. Searcy recorded his first forced fumble and redshirt junior cornerback Jalen Kimber his first recovery to end a Vanderbilt threat at the UF 39.

– Gators freshman cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson of Kissimmee broke up a fourth-down pass at the goal line four plays after he allowed 52-yard catch to the UF 7.

