Florida handles Vanderbilt to rebound from Kentucky loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida continued its success in the Swamp against Vanderbilt, avenging a brutal loss last season on the Commodores’ home field.

Like many things these days with Billy Napier’s Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC), it wasn’t exactly easy.

UF eventually coasted to a comfortable 38-14 win, using a balanced attack (280 passing, 215 rushing) against one of the SEC’s worst defenses to bounce back from last week’s beatdown at Kentucky.

“Every week is a new week. Sometimes, you don’t play the way you want to play,” Napier said. “We had to get up off the mat. They played a little bit more like we want them to play.”

The Gators entered an 18.5-point favorite against a squad riding a four-game losing streak and starting backup quarterback Ken Seals, who was the starter during Vanderbilt’s 42-0 loss in Gainesville during the 2021 season.

UF defeated the Commodores by a combined 98-0 score during their last two trips to Gainesville. But the Gators needed a dropped fourth-down pass on the goal line from Seal to Vanderbilt backup tight end Kamrean Johnson to maintain a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Two series later, tailback Montrell Johnson Jr. capped a 71-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown for a 21-7 advantage with 41 second left in the first half. Forced to shoulder the workload with sidekick Trevor Etienne out with an upper body injury suffered at Kentucky, Johnson totaled a season-high 135 rushing yards on 18 carries.

“He played big today,” Napier said. “He had an edge.”

Coach Clark Lea’s overmatched squad could not maintain one as an announced homecoming crowd of 89,432 looked on.

“Gator Nation keeps showing up,” Napier said.

Vanderbilt’s run game did not. The Commodores managed just 58 rushing yards on 19 carries to put the game in Seals’ hands.

Early on, Florida allowed him to keep his team close.

The Gators had a chance to seize control, leading 7-0 and with the ball on the Vanderbilt 43 after an 18-yard punt return by Ricky Pearsall. But a double-pass on first down ended with an interception by receiver Khaleil Jackson.

Two plays later, Seals found star receiver Will Sheppard along the sideline against cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and broke free after grabbing Marshall’s facemask en route to an 85-yard score. The touchdown was the eighth for the Vanderbilt star and third allowed this season by the Gators’ struggling veteran in 2023.

“I’ve got a hard job and I know those officials have a hard job, too,” Napier said.

Along with Johnson, two young playmakers stood out for Florida, led by a breakout performance by redshirt freshman tight end Arlis Boardingham. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Californian with wide receiver speed finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns

“He showed the growth we’ve been seeing,” Napier said. “He’s a unique matchup.”

Meanwhile, true freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III finished with a team-high eight catches for 64 yards, including a 9-yard reception for his first career touchdown.

“Those are young playmakers we have on our offense,” sophomore linebacker Shemar James said. “You should expect more from them.”

The Gators, James said, expected much more of themselves after their 33-14 no-show against Kentucky.

“We were embarrassed,” James said. “We came out Tuesday with our hair on fire. Last week’s game was unacceptable.”

The Gators would have to bounce back without some key players. Joining Etienne on the sideline were starting center Kingsley Eguakun and left tackle Austin Barber. Right tackle Damieon George Jr. slid to the left side while Lyndell Hudson II manned the right side. Redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter made his fifth start for Eguakun, who injured his right ankle Aug. 16 and has appeared in just two games.

“I’m proud of the O-line,” quarterback Graham Mertz said.

Mertz continued his steady play, finishing 30 of 36 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. The redshirt junior has completed 80% of his throws (140 of 175), but also has suffered 3 sacksl.

More than once, Mertz had to peel himself off the turf.

“I want him to get rid of the ball, sometimes,” Napier said.

The Gators now look to shed their reputation as a team unable to win away from the Swamp, where Napier’s squad is 4-0 in 2023. UF heads to South Carolina Oct. 14 with a 1-7 record away from Gainesville.

“We have to keep things in perspective,” Napier said. “It’s a challenge to play on the road in this league.”