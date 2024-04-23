Florida gymnastics’ Leanne Wong earns 2024 Honda Award nomination

The Florida gymnastics program got some great news on Tuesday when it was announced that Leanne Wong is among the final four candidates for the Honda Award in her sport. The Honda Award goes to the top collegiate female athlete in 12 different sports each season.

The news comes short after the Gators finished fourth in the 2024 NCAA Championship Finals — a feat that would not have been accomplished if not for Wong’s contributions this season.

The junior from Overland Park, Kansas, won the NCAA uneven bars title last Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. She was the only gymnast with three 2024 top-2 individual finishes in NCAA competition; the now 22-time All-American also took second in the all-around and vault.

The five-time U.S. Senior National team member will now train in Gainesville as she prepares to compete in the Core Hydration Classic, followed by the Xfinity U.S. Championships and then U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Florida leads all programs so far in 2023-24 with three Honda Award nominees. In addition to Leanne Wong, freshman Bella Sims is a candidate for the swimming & diving award. Junior Parker Valby became Florida’s first Honda Award recipient for cross country in December.

A Gator has won the Honda Award in nine different sports in the award’s 48-year history, leading the nation’s programs.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire