Florida guard Elijah Kennedy enters the NCAA transfer portal

The Florida Basketball Hour podcast reported that new head coach Todd Golden will suffer more attrition this offseason on Thursday night. They tweeted that Florida freshman guard Elijah Kennedy will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Former head coach Mike White added Kennedy as a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class in August. The 247Sports composite rankings have him as the 164th best player overall and as the 42nd-best shooting guard.

In 23 games last season, Kennedy averaged only 1.3 points on 21% shooting from the field, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 6.4 minutes per game.

Playing time would’ve been hard to come by for Kennedy if he elected to stay. Golden brought in guards Will Richard and Trey Bonham while Niels Lane and Kowacie Reeves Jr. remain on the Florida roster.

His departure frees up a third scholarship spot that Golden can use this offseason. Florida will likely use two spots on guards and another one on a big man.

Related

Gators hoops set to play Oklahoma in inaugural 2022 Jumpman Invitational The Athletic doesn't think too highly of Florida's Todd Golden hire Sports Illustrated gives Todd Golden hire great grade, same as Mike White Gators projected by ESPN to make 2023 NCAA Tournament... barely Two incoming Gators make The Athletic's best-fit list out of the transfer portal

List

Here's all of Florida basketball's rankings at close of 2021-22 season

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.