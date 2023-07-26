Florida’s Grill in the Ville event to include this blue-chip WR commit

Florida football is getting set to host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

Listed among the myriad of recruits who are planning on attending the midsummer event is four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins, who is originally from Wheeling, West Virginia, but currently attends IMG Academy in Sarasota, Florida. The 5-foot-9-inch, 155-pound pass-catcher committed to the Gators at the end of June, picking UF over the Miami Hurricanes and Penn State Nittany Lions and making him the 17th commit in the 2024 class.

The high school senior possesses serious speed, running a 6.70-second 60-meter dash time at the Florida Indoor Championships and has reportedly clocked a 10.45 in the 100-meter. Hawkins has his eye on the school’s track and field team as well as the gridiron gang.

“Mainly, it was development, and track also came up big with Florida,” he told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman. “They have strong development with their strength and conditioning team. That played a big factor. Their track program is also really strong, and I want to try to do both in college, and they are one of the best. They definitely played a big factor.”

Hawkins is ranked No. 236 overall and No. 34 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 229 and 40, respectively.

