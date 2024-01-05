Florida’s graduate offensive lineman declares for transfer portal

The college football transfer portal may have already closed for undergraduates, but for players with eligibility remaining after walking with their diplomas, one can enter their name whenever they please.

Starting offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV is another member of Florida’s 2023 roster who has entered the transfer portal, according to an announcement he made on Twitter.

“I would like to thank the University of Florida for my time there,” Leonard wrote on social media. “Glad I can say I am an alumnus of this great institution. With that being said I am entering my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer.”

The 6-foot-2-inch, 310-pounder from Cocoa, Florida, started at left guard in all 12 games for the Gators this past season, recording a team-high 755 snaps on the offensive line. He also appeared in 11 games for the Gators in 2022, which included a solitary start against the LSU Tigers.

In 2021, Leonard started in one of the eight games he appeared in — his first collegiate start against the Missouri Tigers — as part of a line that only allowed 14 sacks (1.08 per game), tying for the seventh-lowest in FBS and second in the SEC. He saw no playing time in 2020 and took a redshirt as a result, though he was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Leonard’s departure represents the 20th member of the 2023 roster to exit through the transfer portal. He is also the second offensive lineman who left via the portal behind Micah Mazzccua; Kingsley Eguakun also opened up a spot when he chose to enter the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire