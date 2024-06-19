This Florida golf haven is getting another course (with high-profile owners), which one official calls ‘first-rate’

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Add one more golf course to an already large number in one of the country’s golf capitals. And the course’s ownership group has some high-profile names.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved the final site plan for Phase 2 of Three Lakes Golf Club where another 18-hole course is expected to be built. Two courses were part of Phase 1, according to county records. The are sits just west of Jupiter and Hobe Sound, where a number of PGA Tour pros currently reside.

“It is a first-rate project,” said Commissioner Ed Ciampi before the vote, which carried by a 4-1 margin. Commissioner Sarah Heard dissented without giving a reason.

The developer protected as many trees as possible in their original locations and many others the developer saved and relocated, Ciampi added.

Among those in the club’s ownership group are former USGA CEO Mike Davis, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and Tom Fazio II. The group is also involved in the Apogee Club, which is currently under construction just a few miles away.

“They will be a large employer,” he said, and will be a large contributor to local charities.

Land use attorney Bob Raynes Jr., representing the developer, declined to comment after the vote, saying he was unauthorized to do so.

Project details

The 282-acre site for the project will include the new golf course, called the North Course, eight golf cottages for short-term and weekend stays, a performance center, golf training center and maintenance building.

Three Lakes Golf Club is a private club on 1,217 acres located at 3535 Southwest Kanner Highway in unincorporated Martin County north of Southwest Bridge Road, according to county records. It’s unclear if any of the facilities will be open to the public. No homes are located on the property.

More than 28 golf courses are located in Martin County, according to the tourism and marketing office.

Rural lifestyle

In February, county officials changed the land-use designation for the golf club to the controversial rural lifestyle designation, county planner Brian Elam told commissioners.

The rural lifestyle designation has been controversial because it allows for more intense development in places like western agricultural lands.

Opponents of the designation feel it will kill the Martin County difference, which has meant limited growth.

County staff recommended that commissioners approve the Phase 2 final site plan. No one from the public commented on the proposal.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm’s watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek