This Florida golf course is known for massive alligators, but that didn’t stop this black belt

Kurt Tezel has demonstrated karate in very unique places: in front of pyramids in Egypt, on board the USS Intrepid in New York and on a golf course in Cocoa Beach, Florida − in front of a 14-foot alligator about 20 feet away.

Now that’s what some in the martial arts world might call “warrior spirit.”

The sixth-degree black belt, who trains weekly at Ueshiro Merritt Island Karate Dojo on SR 520, was recently playing a round of golf at the Cocoa Beach Country Club last month when he noticed a large alligator hanging out on the bank and another one nearby. In a very so Florida move, he captured the moment on camera. He put his golf club aside and performed a kata (a series of movements in karate).

“You can’t play out there without seeing some alligators,” he said of the golf course. “They chill out on the bank, once in a while you’ll see one walking.”

The video, less than a minute long, shows Tezel in golf wear on the green, demonstrating karate moves in front of a large unassuming alligator, and then ending the kata with a bow. The video then zooms in to show the familiar scaly tail of a large animal. Tezel estimates the gator was up to 14 feet long, and he was about 20 feet away from it. He said there was another alligator nearby, but it’s not easily seen on the video, which was shot by his wife, Tricia Tezel.

Kurt Tezel, president of Supra Color Enterprises Inc. and longtime resident of Brevard, first Merritt Island, then Cocoa Beach, has trained in karate for more than 20 years and holds the rank of Sensei. Had one of the alligators stirred or showed any kind of movement as he did his kata, his instincts as a Floridian would have kicked in: “Run zigzag, run serpentine.” He also was mindful of his wife’s reaction as she filmed the alligator-karate scene.

The Cocoa Beach Country Club is transparent about the possibility of seeing alligators there − so says a notice on the city of Cocoa Beach’s website online: “Wildlife: The waterfowl, other birds, the dolphins, alligators, turtles and raccoons make the Cocoa Beach Country Club a true habitat and wildlife sanctuary for the enjoyment of all golfers. Course features include putting greens, a driving range and a ’19th hole’ where you can get a bite to eat, a beverage of your choice and reminisce over the great golf shots you just made! The CBCC also features banquet facilities at reasonable prices to host those special gatherings and celebrations.”

Over the years, several people have taken photos of the alligators at the Cocoa Beach Country Club and posted them on Facebook. Scroll to see social media photos, some possibly featuring the same 14-foot alligator, from the Cocoa Beach Country Club golf course.

Safety tips: What to do if you see an alligator?

Though Florida residents have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The wildlife commission recommends people avoid feeding alligators and to keep your distance if you see one. “Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water,” FWC’s site states.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare here, but if you are concerned about a gator, call the nuisance alligator hotline at 866-392-4286 or visit myfwc.com.

Over the years, there have been sightings of alligators large and small at the Cocoa Beach Country Club. Signs warn about critters on the golf course, saying: “Caution. Beware of alligators, snakes.”

