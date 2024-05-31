Florida getting Mississippi TE on campus for official visit

After three visits to the University of Florida, Madison Central (Mississippi) tight end Micah Jones is more than familiar with the Gators’ campus, but an official visit will ensure that no stone is left unturned with him.

Jones will be in Gainesville for the weekend starting Friday, according to Swamp247.

“I’ve really seen everything I need to see there,” Jones said. “For me, I just want to get that feeling. The feeling, you know, like the reassurance of this being a place I want to go.”

Right now, Florida is the only official visit on Jones’ summer itinerary. However, a trio of SEC programs are looking to get him on campus on back-to-back-to-back weekends, which could complicate the recruiting race. Arkansas, Auburn and LSU are the other three schools he’s looking at.

Recruiting Summary

Jones is a consensus three-star talent who is ranked the highest by ESPN at No. 14 among tight ends in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking considers all four major services and puts him at No. 486 nationally and No. 28 among players at his position, while the 247Sports composite has him at Nos. 550 and 28, respectively.

Ole Miss leads the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 89.6% odds of landing a commitment from Jones, followed by Florida (6.4%), Mississippi State (1.9%) and Alabama (1.6%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire