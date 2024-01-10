Florida getting 4-star, in-state DL recruit back on campus

The recruiting contact period is about to open up once again, and the Florida Gators plan to host several of its top targets over the coming weekend.

One name that’s been added to the list recently is four-star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins, according to Swamp247. He plays high school ball at James Rickards in Tallahassee, Florida, putting him ‘Nole country, but the Gators are making the strongest push to land him right now.

Florida offered Wiggins during the spring and he’s been back to Gainesville a few times since. His most recent trip came in November to see Florida close out the season against FSU.

Since then, Florida has hired a new defensive line coach. The new man in charge, Gerald Chatman, reviewed the tape and called Wiggins to re-offer him. This will be their first time meeting in person, so it’s a big step in the recruitment process.

“After speaking with him on the phone (Coach Chatman) seems settled in and ready to represent,” Wiggins said. “I respect the fact he re-offered me after watching my film so he knows who and what he wants as a player.”

Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Miami are among the other Power Five programs pursuing Wiggins, but he has yet to name any frontrunners.

Wiggins is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked No. 82 overall in the class of 2025 on the On3 industry ranking. He’s also ranked No. 8 among defensive linemen in the class and No. 12 among recruits out of Florida.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire