Florida getting 2025 Auburn commit on campus in June

Opelika (Alabama) defensive lineman Malik Autry committed to the Auburn Tigers in February, but the Florida Gators aren’t slowing down their recruitment of the sophomore big man just yet, according to Gators Online.

Autry confirmed a June 8 unofficial visit with the Gators, which will be his first chance to see the university in person. He says he’s ready to see what the school and coaching staff has to offer, suggesting that a flip is still on the table.

“I’ve always liked Florida,” Autry said. “Florida is just one of those universities that everyone loves to have recruit them. I love the coaches’ vibe. They are real cool people and make me feel like a priority,”

Defensive line assistant Kali James is Autry’s main point of contact on the staff. Quality control coach Cannon Gibbs also specialized in defensive linemen and has reached out to Autry a few times.

The summer should be busy for Autry. In addition to his upcoming Florida trip, he also plans to stop by Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Autry remains firm in his commitment to Auburn for now, but things can change in a hurry.

Autry is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3’s measure, but Rivals.com thinks he is a four-star talent. Rivals ranks him at No. 167 overall nationally and No. 12 among defensive linemen in the class of 2025, but the On3 industry ranking (which uses a weighted average of the four major services) has him at No. 345 overall and No. 33 among those at this position.

